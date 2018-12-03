The Rays have the means to acquire a star this offseason; will they land a high-end upgrade?

The Tampa Bay Rays were one of the biggest surprises in baseball last season, winning 90 games and finishing just outside of the American League playoff field. Whereas the Seattle Mariners, who finished with one fewer win, are tearing down their roster, the Rays are instead approaching this winter with the intent to get better. Those efforts could even lead to a big-name acquisition -- perhaps along the lines of Paul Goldschmidt, Nelson Cruz, or even Noah Syndergaard. Here's what Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times wrote over the weekend:

That includes top-notch hitters such as Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt, free-agent DH Nelson Cruz, Marlins C J.T. Realmuto and the like. (And, sure, though not worth the 1,100 words USA Today devoted to the incredibly far-fetched idea, even Bryce Harper, though on a one-year deal in the very unlikely event he can't find that $300 million-plus long-term pact somewhere).

To write that the Rays have historically resisted spending money is an understatement. They opened last season with a $76 million payroll, nearly tying the highest mark in franchise history. Yet according to Baseball Prospectus, the league-average payroll checked in at $135 million. So, what exactly is causing the Rays to play at the deep end of the pool for once? Let's explain.

Over the last year-plus, the Rays have shed nearly every guaranteed contact on their books -- including the richest in franchise history, the one that belonged to Evan Longoria. The returns haven't always inspired, but as a result the Rays have one guaranteed contract in place for next season: the $8 million owed to center fielder Kevin Kiermaier.

That isn't to say Kiermaier will be the only Rays player making more than the league-minimum. The Rays have four arbitration eligible players -- Mike Zunino, Tommy Pham, Matt Duffy, and Chaz Roe -- who are projected to earn $12 million combined next season, per MLB Trade Rumors. That's $20 million for five players. The Rays could conceivably fill out their club with league-minimum types and barely spend more than $30 million on their Opening Day roster. Or, to put it another way: the Rays could reduce their payroll by 15 percent versus last year, dropping it down to $65 million, and would still have more than $30 million to spend this winter.

Payroll flexibility is valuable only if there's an intent to use it, of course -- otherwise it's just saving money for billionaires. The Rays have a number of ways they can use their savings to improve their club: they can offer a free agent a front-loaded multi-year contract; they can trade dollars for term, signing a free agent to a massive one-year deal in lieu of multiple years; they can sign some of their players (Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell included) to long-term deals; and they can absorb money in trades.

The Rays wouldn't have to settle for salary-dump situations, however. They have one of the top farm systems in baseball and -- as we covered in July -- may have more intriguing talents than roster spots. They'll need to continue to convert the excess into big-league assets, or otherwise they'll risk losing their talent through hoard-prevention mechanisms like the Rule 5 draft. Leveraging that depth with someone like Jesus Sanchez -- a talented young outfielder with a swing-happy approach that could hamper his upside -- to land a star would make sense.

Whether the Rays succeed -- and what that entails -- is to be seen. But there's no excuse for Tampa Bay to enter next season without adding at least one high-level performer to the mix.