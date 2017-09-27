The Rays' hope for competing in 2018 rests on their top prospects

There was a time back around the trade deadline, as they dealt for Lucas Duda and myriad relievers, when it seemed like the Tampa Bay Rays would reach the postseason. The Rays were mathematically eliminated from playoff contention on Tuesday, putting an end to all that.

What's next for the American League East's forgotten team? The same old same old. There'll be rumors about Evan Longoria and Chris Archer's availability. There'll be rebuttals to those rumors, outlining why Longoria and Archer are too valuable to the Rays to move -- so, no, your proposed trade isn't getting a deal done. There'll be free agents leaving for paydays following good seasons -- the aforementioned Duda, Logan Morrison, Alex Cobb, and Tommy Hunter among them. There'll be arbitration-eligible players getting traded following good seasons -- perhaps Steven Souza Jr.? And there'll be murmurs about the forward-thinking Rays trying strategies that cause philistines to stammer and iconoclasts to go oh la la. Nothing new.

But if the Rays are to make the postseason in 2018, if they're to reverse their recent course into irrelevancy, then it'll take something new -- like the arrival of a few top prospects. The Rays don't have the best farm system in the league. They do, however, have four youngsters worth keeping tabs on with regards to 2018.

Here's Rotoworld's prospect expert Christopher Crawford's thoughts on each.

Willy Adames, SS

"Adames should be a starting shortstop at the next level. He has a quality approach at the plate, can make hard contact to all parts of the field, and should be able to stay at short in the short-to-medium term, at least."

Brent Honeywell, RHP

"Honeywell is a starting pitcher with one of the more complete arsenals of any starting pitching prospect in baseball, with exceptional command as well. He has a chance to pitch at or near the top of a rotation."

Jake Bauers, 1B/OF

"Bauers is a patient hitter who draws more than his fair share of walks, and isn't completely bereft of power. The issue is defensively, but he's adequate at first and there have been worse who have played in the outfield."

Jose De Leon, RHP

"De Leon has a nasty, plus-plus change, and when he's healthy he has a fastball that touches the mid 90s. When is the operative term, however, because he's struggled to stay healthy, and his breaking ball went backwards when he was on the mound in 2017."

The Rays are always cautious about bringing up prospects too early, in part due to finances and in part to development -- Blake Snell has been one of their few youngsters to head back down after considerable time spent in the majors -- so there's a chance none of the above break camp with the big-league team come next spring.

Still, don't be surprised if each spends at least some time in Tropicana Field -- and if they turn out to be some of the brightest spots on the 2018 Rays.