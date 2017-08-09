The rebuilding White Sox are going to be a big factor in the AL postseason races

As expected, the Chicago White Sox are a rebuilding team in the middle of an ugly 2017 season. Over the last 10 months or so they've traded away basically every veteran with value for prospects except Jose Abreu , and the result is a bare bones roster that comes into Wednesday with baseball's second worst record at 42-68.

The good news: the White Sox have a loaded farm system. MLB.com ranks it the No. 1 farm system in baseball. The bad news: the White Sox are terrible and not much fun to watch. That's the downside of rebuilding. No one likes to watch losing baseball, and over the last month or so, no one has lost quite like the ChiSox. Here are the five worst MLB records since July 3:

White Sox: 5-23 Cincinnati Reds : 11-20 Atlanta Braves : 11-19 San Francisco Giants : 12-19 Arizona Diamondbacks : 12-17

Yeesh. The White Sox have five wins since July 3 and no other team has fewer than 11. Chicago is playing at a 133-loss pace over their last 28 games. Brutal. Just brutal. Even with Yoan Moncada up and Reynaldo Lopez slated to start Friday, watching a team lose that much gets real old, real fast if you're a fan.

The White Sox have nothing to play for over the final seven or so weeks of the regular season other than draft position -- they are currently one game back of the Philadelphia Phillies in the race for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft -- though their opponents sure do. Aside from the AL West, the postseason races are pretty wide open in the AL, and the White Sox will be a factor in the AL Central and wild-card races.

As of Wednesday morning the Cleveland Indians have a four-game lead over the Kansas City Royals in the AL Central while three teams are tied for the second wild-card spot and three others are within two games of the second wild-card spot. The AL wild-card race is shaping up to be a doozy.

We're due for wild card tiebreaker chaos one of these years. pic.twitter.com/ddmhiaSe8O — Mike Axisa (@mikeaxisa) August 9, 2017

The White Sox, who have won five of their last 28 games, have plenty of games remaining in the AL Central and AL wild-card hopefuls. Here's a quick breakdown of their remaining schedule:

9 games vs. Royals

8 games vs. Minnesota Twins

7 games vs. Indians

7 games vs. Detroit Tigers

5 games vs. Houston Astros

4 games vs. Los Angeles Angels

4 games vs. Texas Rangers

3 games vs. Tampa Bay Rays

3 games vs. Giants

2 games vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers are running away with the NL West so those two games don't mean anything. Same with the five games against the Astros given their AL West lead. The Giants have one of the worst records in baseball so those games won't matter in the postseason race, though it could impact draft position. (San Francisco is 1/2 game back of the White Sox and 1 1/2 games back of the Phillies for the No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft.)

Both the Rangers and Tigers are pretty far out of the postseason race and don't have much of a chance to climb back into the race. They both sold at the trade deadline -- the Tigers shipped J.D. Martinez to the D-Backs and the Rangers traded Yu Darvish to the Dodgers -- which tells you they aren't expecting to make a run. Those 21 games against the Tigers, Astros, Rangers, Giants, and Dodgers don't mean a whole lot. The other 31 games do:

9 games vs. Royals

8 games vs. Twins

7 games vs. Indians

4 games vs. Angels

3 games vs. Rays

Boy, the Royals and Twins sure do have a big advantage over the Seattle Mariners and Baltimore Orioles in the AL wild-card race, huh? The Mariners and O's don't get to play the White Sox anymore. The same is true of the New York Yankees , who sit in the first wild-card spot but could slip down the standings. Kansas City has nine games left with the ChiSox and Minnesota has eight. The Angels and Rays also have one series with Chicago as well, which helps them.

As for the AL Central race, the Indians are four games up on the Royals and 5 1/2 games up on the Twins. All the head-to-head games against the division rival White Sox won't help much, in theory, because those three teams all have a bunch of games remaining with Chicago. The wild-card race is where the White Sox could have a real impact. They've been playing terribly for weeks and they're going to see a lot of contenders down the stretch.

The White Sox are really bad, though they still win once in a while. USATSI

Now, the obvious caveat here is that any team can be any other team on any given night in baseball. Non-contenders beat contenders every day. They even win a series every so often too. Having nine games left against the White Sox doesn't mean the Royals will go 9-0 in those games. They still have to go out and take care of business against a team that has been playing awful, awful baseball for weeks now. That applies to everyone.

As poorly as the White Sox have played over the last month, I don't think their true talent level is playing at a 133-loss pace the rest of the season, so this ugly 5-23 stretch won't last forever. That doesn't mean they'll go on a long winning streak, but they are aren't as much of a pushover as the 5-23 would lead you to believe. That said, all the teams in the AL wild-card race with lots of game left against the White Sox, particularly the Royals and Twins, sure do seem to have a nice scheduling advantage down the stretch.