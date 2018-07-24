The red-hot Pirates are 'absolutely open' to buying, and these are the issues they should address

Monday night, the Pirates beat the Indians in a weather-shortened game, 7-0. They pounded out nine hits in four innings against Corey Kluber, tagging the reigning AL Cy Young winner for seven runs. Only three were earned, but that's still quite the feat. It was the 10th win in a row for the streaking Pirates.

They have won 12 of their last 13, making a dead-end 40-48 record into a contending 52-49. They were just four games out of the second NL wild-card spot entering Tuesday. They'd have to pass multiple teams to get there, but that's still absolutely in contention here in late July.

From where general manager Neal Huntington sits, the Pirates are ready to add to this group.

"We would love to add if there is something out there that makes sense and makes us better," he said (KDKA-FM on Sunday via triblive.com). We are absolutely open to that."

Now, with the non-waiver trade deadline only a week away and a four-game home series with the hapless Mets looming, it's pretty likely that the reinvigorated Pirates' fan base will be hoping for the front office to make a splash.

Where might they add?

Catcher depth

They wouldn't have needed this, with Francisco Cervelli having one of the best seasons of his career and Elias Diaz showing himself a capable backup, but Cervelli is on the concussion disabled list for the second time this season. That's scary for anyone, but most especially a catcher.

It's hard to see the Pirates being able to swing something for J.T. Realmuto, so instead look for a career backup type unless they feel comfortable in Cervelli's permanent return.

Infielder(s)

The Pirates' outfield is among the best in baseball, but they could look to for upgrades at second, short or third. It seems to me a call to the Twins would make sense if Huntington wants to make a big play. Both Brian Dozier (2B) and Eduardo Escobar (3B or SS) are free agents after this season and could be had.

Also, I'm not sure the Reds are ready to move Scooter Gennett at this point, but he'd work here. He's a star with the bat among second basemen and is plenty familiar with this division.

Starting pitching

Despite some good success recently from a few starters -- namely Jameson Taillon and Trevor Williams -- the Pirates rank 10th in the NL in rotation ERA. Chris Archer's name won't go away from trade rumors. Might I suggest looking to buy an Orioles arm on the cheap? Two guys could really thrive in this setting with the help from pitching coach Ray Searage. Maybe Searage could reunite with lefty J.A. Happ? Rumors indicate the Jays would love to move him soon.

I'm not sure the Pirates would go for someone as high-priced as Cole Hamels, but you never know. Perhaps Kyle Gibson moving over to the NL in the last year of his contract before free agency. He wouldn't be a sexy addition, but could work. James Shields wouldn't be a sexy addition, either, but he eats innings and has postseason experience.