The Red Sox's first-round draft pick made a joke about Pablo Sandoval's weight after being selected

Monday night, the three-day 2018 MLB draft opened with a live MLB Network broadcast. A total of 78 picks were made Monday. The draft continues with rounds 3-10 on Tuesday and rounds 11-40 on Wednesday. Here is our pick-by-pick analysis of the first round.

The Boston Red Sox used their first-round pick, the 26th overall selection, on Florida high school third baseman Triston Casas, one of the top power hitters in the draft. During his post-draft conference call with reporters, Casas made a joke about Pablo Sandoval's weight. From MLB.com's Mark Feinsand:

"Obviously watch my weight. There was another third baseman in Boston called [Pablo] Sandoval who had some problems. Just stay agile, continue to take a lot of ground balls and keep doing my thing."

A harmless joke but also kinda unnecessary? For all his weigh issues, Sandoval is a three-time World Series champion with a World Series MVP award and over $100 million in career earnings. Most drafted players -- even guys taken in the first round -- won't have a career anywhere near that successful.

It's good Casas, who is listed at 6-feet-4 and 238 pounds, knows he'll have to watch his weight and stay on top of conditioning to have a successful career. A little humility couldn't hurt either.

(h/t Hardball Talk)