The Royals and Indians were delayed Friday night because the Kauffman Stadium fountains started leaking
A burst pipe is to blame
All things considered, Friday night was a fun night of baseball for Royals fans at Kauffman Stadium. Rookies Ryan O'Hearn and Hunter Dozier hit back-to-back home runs against Indians closer Cody Allen to walk it off (KC 5, CLE 4). They're the first set of rookie teammates in history to hit a game-tying and walk-off home run in the same inning.
Earlier in the night, however, the game was delayed about 30 minutes because the fountains at Kauffman Stadium sprung a leak, flooding the warning track and Royals bullpen. It took the grounds crew some time to dry the field and stop the leak. Check it out:
The intrepid social media crew of the visiting Indians wasted no time poking fun at their AL Central rivals.
According to the Associated Press, a pipe burst under the fountains, causing the leak. Here are some more details:
As maintenance personnel worked to stop the flow of water, more than a dozen grounds crew members armed with squeegees wicked water from the warning track as it poured from under the fence. They created a sandbag barrier to keep standing water from reaching the outfield grass.
The good news is the game was eventually able to resume, which was bad news for the Indians, because Allen allowed the back-to-back home runs in the ninth inning to lose the game. Even with the heartbreaking loss, Cleveland's division lead remains a healthy 12 games. It is the largest division lead in baseball.
