The Simpsons' classic baseball episode is receiving the mockumentary treatment

"Homer at the Bat," an episode of "The Simpsons" that has been enshrined in the Baseball Hall of Fame and featured names like Ken Griffey Jr., Roger Clemens and Wade Boggs aired Feb. 20, 1992. Since then, it has been recognized as a key point in the series' history, and it's now getting memorialized again -- this time by the "The Simpsons" itself -- in a mockumentary called "Springfield of Dreams: The Legend of Homer Simpson."

You know the bit. Spoiler alert: Smithers creates the best softball team of all time, but it's Homer that leads Springfield's nuclear power plant to a win over Shelbyville when Mr. Burns pinch-hits him for Daryl Strawberry. Homer gets zonked on the head by a pitch, and Springfield wins. Just a good old nuclear power plant beer league heartwarming story. However, The Simpsons are giving us even more exposition on that historic squad.

It will be an hour-long special in the vein of famous documentaries, with a new wave of baseball stars and pop culture celebrities. Joe Buck, Aaron Judge, Nick Offerman, Tim Gunn, Bob Costas and Charissa Thompson will all appear, in addition to Simpsons mainstays like Homer Simpson, Moe, Chief Wiggum and Comic Book Guy.

An episode as famous as this one requires an all-star cast, and it looks like director Morgan Spurlock delivered. The episode will air at two times Sunday depending on where in the country viewers are -- either before or after the early block of NFL games. Those with a 1 p.m. ET start time will see the episode at 4:30 p.m. ET, whereas those with a game at 4 p.m. ET will see the documentary at 3 p.m. ET.