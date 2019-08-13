The single-season home run leader for each MLB team: Soler, Alonso and others on pace to become new record holders

Home runs have been surging for years and this season in particular it's on overdrive. Instead of talking about the baseballs or whatever else, let's have a little fun and focus on some records set to topple. Specifically, we've already looked at Pete Alonso looking to take down the Mets' record, so let's go team-by-team and take a look at which ones might fall.

You're going down

Royals Team record: Mike Moustakas, 38 in 2017

Mike Moustakas, 38 in 2017 Season leader: Jorge Soler, 35 The record of Steve Balboni's 36 was long standing, but Moose's record is gonna fall after just two years. It might simply be a matter of days. This is going to happen and it's likely to happen soon. The only way it doesn't is if Soler gets injured.

Mets Team record: Todd Hundley (1996) and Carlos Beltran (2006), 41

Todd Hundley (1996) and Carlos Beltran (2006), 41 Season leader: Pete Alonso, 38 Again, this is probably a matter of days. Maybe weeks. But it's going down unless Alonso does, especially now that he's hitting again after a brief slump.

Angels Team record: Troy Glaus, 47 in 2000

Troy Glaus, 47 in 2000 Season leader: Mike Trout, 39 It's not as much a sure thing as the two above, but I think this one is cooked. Trout will get to 50 and check off yet another box on his Hall of Fame career.

Brewers Team record: Prince Fielder, 50 in 2007

Prince Fielder, 50 in 2007 Season leader: Christian Yelich, 39 Fielder's record is gonna fall. The Brewers have 21 home games left and Yelich hasn't hit fewer than seven homers in a month since July of last season. He's more than a month and a half to hit 12.

Dodgers Team record: Shawn Green, 49 in 2001

Shawn Green, 49 in 2001 Season leader: Cody Bellinger, 38 Though he's slowed down from his absurd first month, I like Bellinger to get to 50. It's kind of weird a storied franchise like this has never seen a 50-homer season, no?



It's possible

Twins Team record: Harmon Killebrew, 49 in 1964 and 1969

Harmon Killebrew, 49 in 1964 and 1969 Season leader: Max Kepler and Nelson Cruz, 32 This is a fun one. Killebrew holds the franchise's top six home run seasons with 49 (twice), 48, 46, 45 and 44. It would take a run, especially since Cruz is again on the injured list, but there's a chance to carve into history here. It's a bummer on Cruz. He's already missed over 30 games, but he does hit them in bunches. Eddie Rosario with 25 also had an injury rob his chances.

Big-time longshots

Red Sox Team record: David Ortiz, 54 in 2006

David Ortiz, 54 in 2006 Season leader: J.D. Martinez, 28 I can't see this happening, but Martinez hit 29 homers in 62 games for the D-Backs in 2017. He'd have to get way hotter to get this one, but I'm not prepared to say this is a zero percent chance. It's probably around one percent.

Astros Team record: Jeff Bagwell, 47 in 2000

Jeff Bagwell, 47 in 2000 Season leader: Alex Bregman, 28 Don't even think about betting on this, but I'm not gonna say there's no chance. I don't think there's a zero percent chance Bregs hits 20 homers in six-plus weeks.

Braves Team record: Andruw Jones, 51 in 2005

Andruw Jones, 51 in 2005 Season leader: Ronald Acuna, 33 Acuna is gonna hit more than 40. Maybe 45. He has 33 right now. The club record is 51 (Jones in 2005). I won't count the wunderkind out, but it's a huge hill to climb.

Reds Team record: George Foster, 52 in 1977

George Foster, 52 in 1977 Season leader: Eugenio Suarez, 33 Suarez plays in a park conducive to homers and he's on a tear right now, with 13 homers since the All-Star break, including four in his last six games. Getting to Foster is a tall order, but there's a small chance here. Hell, at this rate maybe Aristides Aquino gets there. I might not be kidding.

Padres Team record: Greg Vaughn, 50 in 1998

Greg Vaughn, 50 in 1998 Season leader: Hunter Renfroe, 31 The next highest total for a Padres player after Vaughn's record is 41, so I think Renfroe ends up second in franchise history.

So there you have it. I'm picking five franchise records in single-season home runs to topple this season. That's pretty significant. Plus, now you know every franchise's record. You're welcome.