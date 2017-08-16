The solar eclipse is coming and of course a minor-league team is hosting a promotion

The solar eclipse is coming and the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes are making the most of it. USA Today

Minor league baseball is a beautiful thing, where people can enjoy the weirdest, wackiest promotions. The Salem-Keizer Volcanoes, an affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, are keeping with tradition by showcasing the upcoming eclipse with "Eclipsefest," a weekend-long celebration culminating in the solar eclipse scheduled to occur at 10 p.m. PST. Their site has a countdown to the eclipse.

The tagline is "Baseball. Brews. Blackout." which, if a euphemism, is actually genius. There is an event calendar which includes four games, brewfests every night and a meet and greet with Ken Griffey Sr. There are also packages and merchandise that fans can purchase for the event.

The Volcanoes are playing one of the few games in throes of the eclipse, so they want to treat their fans. Doing so with a weekend-long celebration is a nice gesture, and a cool way to get fans involved in a highly anticipated event.