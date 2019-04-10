The surprising, slugging Mariners are closing in on an MLB record with intriguing weekend series coming up

The Mariners (11-2) won again on Tuesday night, 6-3 in Kansas City, and perhaps the only thing that was surprising was that they only hit one home run (or that they allowed a player to score from second on a sac fly, but that's another matter). Jay Bruce's MLB-best seventh homer was the lone big fly in this one and it came in the first inning.

The Mariners lead the majors in home runs with 33. Yes, they've played 13 games, but the Athletics have played 15 and several teams have played 12. Plus, the Mariners also lead with a .555 slugging percentage and the next-closest team in home runs is the Dodgers with 24. The Mariners eight runs per game is also tops.

It's been a group effort. Bruce has the seven homers, but Dan Vogelbach has five (in just 22 at-bats, compared to Bruce's 48). Edwin Encarnacion, Domingo Santana and Tim Beckham have four apiece. Ryon Healy has three while Omar Narvaez and Mitch Haniger have two apiece.

The biggest item to follow heading to Wednesday's game in Kansas City is this: The Mariners have homered in each of the first 13 games of the season and are on the verge of a record.

Most consecutive games with a home run to start season, team

(source: baseball-reference.com play index)

2002 Indians, 14 games 2017 Tigers, 13

1954 Cubs, 13

2019 Mariners, 13 2013 Mets, 12

2007 Devil Rays, 12

2001 Diamondbacks, 12

1997 Rockies, 12

1986 Reds, 12

Also, per mariners.com, the Mariners' 33 homers in the first 13 games of the season ties the record of the 2000 Cardinals.

In looking at records within the first dozen or more games of the season, one can't help but chuckle at some of the fluky stuff we've seen these past years. The Chris Shelton stuff is hard to shake, especially against the backdrop that this Mariners team wasn't expected to contend after they rebuilt a roster that had a good a grip on the AL wild card (eight games on July 3) last year.

My eyes immediately wander to this next week or so of the Mariners schedule. Their next two games are against the 2-8 Royals. Let's say they get both of those and sit 13-2. They then return home for a six-game homestand against two of the AL's few expected contenders in the Astros and Indians.

That Astros series could especially be fun for Mariners fans. What if ... what if they sweep the Astros and are then 16-2? Imagine! That would be at least a 6 1/2 game lead, too. The most likely positive scenario is the Mariners win the next two and then go 4-2 at home against the Astros and Indians. That's still 17-4 and a ridiculously good start.

Even simply a win on Wednesday in Kansas City puts the Mariners in rarefied air, though it doesn't guarantee postseason success or even the postseason. The following teams have started 12-2 in the wild card era:

2003 Giants (lost in NLDS round)

2005 Dodgers (missed playoffs)

2012 Rangers (lost wild card game)

2013 Braves (lost NLDS round)

2018 Mets (missed playoffs)

2018 Red Sox (won World Series)

For now, let's just focus on the Mariners power and enjoy the ride, especially after what happened last year.