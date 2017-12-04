The Tigers are rebuilding and shopping their young pitchers
Morning news and notes for Monday, December 4, 2017
How the Indians avoided a free agent disaster | cleveland.com
Terry Pluto reminds of us of the many good moves the Tribe has made recently in regards to locking up our young stars. From Pluto:
TRADING COREY KLUBER?
The Indians don't have to worry about that because their two-time Cy Young Award winner signed a five-year, $38 million extension before the 2015 season.
Suppose that hadn't happened. Suppose the Indians were heading into this season knowing Kluber could leave via free agency a year from now. Imagine the gnashing of teeth and angst that would grip the fan base ... and the front office. Do you keep him and risk a huge loss ... or do you trade him?
- The Marlins have agreed to “general framework” for Giancarlo Stanton deals to Giants, Cardinals.
- Having trouble keeping up with where Shonei Ohtani might end up? Here’s the Ohtani Tracker, updated to show that the Yankees and Red Sox are out of the running to obtain the Japanese star.
- The Tigers are most certainly rebuilding and could even be shopping some of their young pitchers, like Daniel Norris, Michael Fulmer, and Matt Boyd.
