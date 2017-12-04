The Tigers are rebuilding and shopping their young pitchers

Morning news and notes for Monday, December 4, 2017

Here’s to a great week!

How the Indians avoided a free agent disaster | cleveland.com

Terry Pluto reminds of us of the many good moves the Tribe has made recently in regards to locking up our young stars. From Pluto:

TRADING COREY KLUBER?

The Indians don't have to worry about that because their two-time Cy Young Award winner signed a five-year, $38 million extension before the 2015 season.

Suppose that hadn't happened. Suppose the Indians were heading into this season knowing Kluber could leave via free agency a year from now. Imagine the gnashing of teeth and angst that would grip the fan base ... and the front office. Do you keep him and risk a huge loss ... or do you trade him?