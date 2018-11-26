The Twins just quietly claimed a 30-home run hitter off waivers

Last week, in a bit of a surprise move, the Rays designated first baseman C.J. Cron for assignment. On Monday, Cron found a new home as the Twins claimed him off waivers.

Cron, 28, is coming off the best season of his career. He hit .253/.323/.493 (123 OPS+) with 28 doubles, 30 home runs and 74 RBI in 140 games. The 30 home runs definitely jump off the page, though perhaps him only posting a 2.0 WAR is what triggered the Rays to move on. Still, he was claimed off waivers, so surely they could have gotten at least a little something for him in a trade, right?

Regardless, Cron is now on the Twins where he reunited with new manager Rocco Baldelli, who spent 2018 with the Rays as a coordinator. Their regular first baseman last season was the now-retired Joe Mauer, so they'll lose some in average and on-base percentage while likely gaining a ton in power. While the Rays might not have valued Cron much, the Twins picked up a 30-homer guy for nothing.

It's worth mentioning here that the Twins were connected to the Diamondbacks in Paul Goldschmidt rumors recently. As things stand, Cron looks to be the first baseman with someone from the Jake Cave, Willians Astudillo, Tyler Austin group fitting as a DH. The hunch is that adding Cron doesn't mean we can remove the Twins from the Goldy rumors, but it does likely mean they'll be a lot less likely to overpay.