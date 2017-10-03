The Twins left Miguel Sano off AL Wild Card Game roster to face Yankees

The Twins visit the Yankees for the AL Wild Card Game on Tuesday night, but they'll be without one of their richest sources of power. Young third baseman Miguel Sano will not be on the Twins' roster for the Wild Card Game. The team made the announcement on Tuesday.

Sano suffered a left shin injury in the middle of August and has appeared in just three games since then. The Twins made the decision after Sano worked out on Monday. This season, the 24-year-old Sano has batted .264/.352/.507 (127 OPS+) with 28 home runs in 114 games.

Switch-hitting Eduardo Escobar figures to fill in at third base against the Yankees. Escobar this season has batted .254/.309/.449 with 21 home runs in 129 games.