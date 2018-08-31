The Twins used a four-man outfield against Jose Ramirez, and don't be surprised if others MLB teams follow suit
Ramirez subsequently lined into the shift
On Thursday, the Minnesota Twins implemented a wrinkle against Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez by employing a four-man outfield during his first-inning at-bat.
Here's the visual:
This isn't the first time the Twins have shown Ramirez the look. It's also not the first time we've highlighted a stacked outfield -- earlier in the season, the Houston Astros used four outfielders to shut down Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo. The old hitting adage is to hit 'em where they ain't, and this is the inverse -- put 'em where they hit.
Take a look at Ramirez's spray chart this season as a left-handed hitter:
Ramirez is more far more likely to pull a ball down the right-field line than anywhere else, and less likely to hit a ball to the left side of the infield than to left field. Ergo, you scheme so that you have maximum coverage in right field at the expense of having anyone located at or around the normal third base and shortstop positions.
The plan worked out, by the way, with Ramirez lining to the far-right fielder like so. Obviously the Twins were exposed to Ramirez bunting for a hit, but they consider that threat less severe than giving him more room in right field to yank a double or a triple.
On Thursday, at least, the Twins looked smart for it.
