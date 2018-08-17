The upstart A's have a shot to take AL West lead this weekend against the defending champs

A fun game when it comes to sports can be the time machine game. It's a good way to realize how quickly things can turn. We can do things like:

What if in the spring of 2013, you were told the Royals would win the 2014 AL pennant and 2015 World Series?

What if in 2012, you were told the Cubs would be in the 2015 NLCS and win the 2016 World Series?

It can happen a lot quicker, too. The 2012 Oakland Athletics taught us as much. At the end of June, they were 37-42 and 13 games back in the AL West. They would end up 94-68 and AL West champs.

Are they doing it again? Time machine time!

It is June 16, 2018. You wake up and check the standings on your CBS Sports app. The A's sit in fourth place in the AL West at 34-36. They are 11 1/2 games out. The Astros have a half-game lead over the surprising-yet-no-chance-they-keep-it-up Mariners. The Angels are 7 1/2 out.

What if someone told you that day that the A's would have a shot at first place before August 20? Insanity, right?

Here we are. The records of those four teams since then:

A's: 38-13

Astros: 28-22

Mariners: 25-27

Angels: 24-29

The A's have played .745 ball since June 15, which is a 162-game pace of 121 wins!

And now, they host the Astros in Oakland Coliseum for three games, starting the series only two games back. Stealth MVP candidate Matt Chapman, power monster Khris Davis, underrated All-Star Jed Lowrie and All-World (this season) closer Blake Treinen head it up for the home team.

On the Astros' end, they come in missing reigning MVP Jose Altuve, though World Series MVP George Springer is expected to return from the DL and Carlos Correa recently returned from injury as well. The Astros snapped a five-game losing streak with a 12-1 win on Wednesday, so maybe that blowout victory with the day off and Springer's return will spark them and help them stave off this A's squad.

It won't be easy, though. These A's seem relentless.

The pitching matchups:

Friday: Charlie Morton (12-3, 2.88) vs. Edwin Jackson (4-2, 2.48)

Saturday: Dallas Keuchel (9-9, 3.43) vs. Trevor Cahill (4-2, 3.39)

Sunday: Justin Verlander (11-8, 2.52) vs. Sean Manaea (11-8, 3.44)

When looking for good baseball this weekend, go west, young people