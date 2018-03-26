The White Sox rehired a groundskeeper who spent 23 years in prison on wrongful conviction

When the Chicago White Sox play their first home game of the regular season at Guaranteed Rate Field on April 5, their grounds crew will have a familiar face.

Nevest Coleman, a groundskeeper with the team in the 1990s, has been rehired by the White Sox after spending the last 23 years in prison on a wrongful conviction, reports Gregory Pratt of the Chicago Tribune. Coleman, who had been in prison for rape and murder charges, was exonerated by DNA evidence late last year.

Here are more details from Pratt:

He spent the next 23 years behind bars until DNA evidence last November led prosecutors to vacate Coleman's conviction, leading to his freedom. A Cook County judge granted him a certificate of innocence this month, clearing his name. Soon after, the White Sox agreed to give him his old job back, helping Coleman realize a dream he often discussed in prison. ... "I don't like to ask anybody for anything," Coleman told the Tribune last week – a point he emphasized again Monday. Even while incarcerated, Coleman kept working, including a job making socks. Still, he particularly enjoyed his time with the Sox and said he considered it a "family."

"We're grateful that after more than two decades, justice has been carried out for Nevest," the White Sox said in a statement. "It has been a long time, but we're thrilled that we have the opportunity to welcome him back to the White Sox family. We're looking forward to having Nevest back on Opening Day at home in our ballpark."

Pratt says Coleman marveled at how much the ballpark, which opened in 1991 and was known as Comiskey Park when Coleman first worked for the team, has changed over the years. Even while in prison, he hoped to one day return to the ChiSox.

Coleman, now 48, was sentenced to life plus 30 years for the crime he did not commit. Pratt reports Coleman has filed a lawsuit seeking damages equal to "whatever a jury thinks it's worth to be taken as an innocent man."