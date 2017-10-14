The Yankees-Astros Game 2 fans of the day: Meet Nikita and Junior from Queens

HOUSTON -- Since prior to Game 1 of the ALCS between we spoke with Super Astro, who is understandably partial to the Astros, we're going Yankees today in interest of equal time.

Please meet Nikita and Junior ...

Let's get to know the lovely couple, who made it to Game 2 at Minute Maid Park "all the way from Queens" ...

If you're from Queens, why aren't you Mets fans?

Nikita: "Oh hell no! We are die-hard Yankees fans. Judge, baby! Judge!"

What's going to be the score of Game 2?

Junior: "It's going to be 4-1."

Yankees or Astros?

Junior: "What? Yankees, man."

How's the series going to go?

Junior: "Yankees in seven."

Nikita: "Yep, all the way to seven."

Junior: "Houston's a hard team to beat. I respect them."

Nikita: "Don't talk about that. Yankees have how many rings?"

Twenty-seven.

Nikita: "Exactly."

Who's your favorite player? Judge?

Nikita: "Judge and CC Sabathia."

Junior: "Jorge Posada. This shirt right here [indicates blue Posada shirsey under jersey] has never been washed."

When did you buy it?

Junior: "1995, I guess."

Nikita: "Every time he wears it, they don't lose."

So that shirt's got some miles on it.

Junior: "Yeah, I got some miles."

Nikita: "And heat. He sweats in it."

[To Nikita] Have you ever tried to secretly wash it?

Nikita: "Hell no. We gotta win."

So who's your favorite Astro?

Nikita: "[Expletive] the Astros."

Junior: "Bagwell was. Bagwell."

You don't even like Altuve?

Nikita: "I don't like nobody."

Should Judge win MVP?

Nikita: "Yes!"

Junior: "Altuve deserves it, too. Come on, man. 5'6"? He's amazing."

Who would vote for for MVP?

Junior: "Myself."

So who's your most hated Astro on this team?

Nikita: "I don't like any of them. They're [plural expletive]."

Junior: "Come on, don't say that."

Nikita: "I'm gonna say it how it is. That's that. I don't give a [expletive] about nobody. We only care about the Yanks."

Junior: "Nah, come on now ... If it was Boston, holy [expletive]."

Yankees 4, Astros 1 in Game 2. You heard it here first, straight from Nikita and Junior.