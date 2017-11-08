The Yankees took advantage of Twitter's 280 characters to boast about their titles

If you use Twitter, you probably know by now that its moving from a 140-character limit to a 280-character limit on tweets. Whether or not you like that change, you have to give some credit to the New York Yankees social media department for being quick on their feet.

That's because on Wednesday the Yankees welcomed the 280-limit in the most Yankees way possible -- by listing off their championship years:

2009

2000

1999

1998

1996

1978

1977

1962

1961

1958

1956

1953

1952

1951

1950

1949

1947

1943

1941

1939

1938

1937

1936

1932

1928

1927

1923



Wow. We've never been able to do that before! Thanks, @twitter. pic.twitter.com/4W1U7qpLlj — New York Yankees (@Yankees) November 8, 2017

Factual. Timely. On brand.

Much like the character increase, you don't have to like the Yankees' tweet -- but you gotta respect it.