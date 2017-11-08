The Yankees took advantage of Twitter's 280 characters to boast about their titles
The Yankees want you to know they've won 27 championships
If you use Twitter, you probably know by now that its moving from a 140-character limit to a 280-character limit on tweets. Whether or not you like that change, you have to give some credit to the New York Yankees social media department for being quick on their feet.
That's because on Wednesday the Yankees welcomed the 280-limit in the most Yankees way possible -- by listing off their championship years:
Factual. Timely. On brand.
Much like the character increase, you don't have to like the Yankees' tweet -- but you gotta respect it.
-
Yankees interview Thomson
Rob Thomson has been in the Yankees system for nearly 30 years
-
Rumor Buy or Sell: Heyward to SF?
Here's an early and juicy Hot Stove rumor to break down
-
AL and NL 2017 Gold Glove winners
Who was tops with the leather in 2017? We found out on Tuesday
-
Roy Halladay had a love for planes
The MLB great was a pilot with a deep appreciation for flying the skies above
-
MLB world reacts to Halladay's death
Hallady, one of the best pitchers of his era, died in a plane crash on Tuesday
-
Roy Halladay dies in plane crash
Police confirmed that Halladay was onboard his aircraft that crashed
Add a Comment