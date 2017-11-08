The Yankees took advantage of Twitter's 280 characters to boast about their titles

The Yankees want you to know they've won 27 championships

If you use Twitter, you probably know by now that its moving from a 140-character limit to a 280-character limit on tweets. Whether or not you like that change, you have to give some credit to the New York Yankees social media department for being quick on their feet.

That's because on Wednesday the Yankees welcomed the 280-limit in the most Yankees way possible -- by listing off their championship years: 

Factual. Timely. On brand.

Much like the character increase, you don't have to like the Yankees' tweet -- but you gotta respect it.

