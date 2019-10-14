There is more legitimacy than Aaron Boone is admitting to with the Yankees tipping their pitches in the ALCS

In the first episode of "Nothing Personal with David Samson", the World Series winning former Marlins president dives into the MLB postseason and started with talk about the New York Yankees and Houston Astros.

The Yankees and Astros were at a 2-2 stand still on Sunday night until the bottom of the 11th inning when Carlos Correa hit a walk-off home run to deliver the Astros a win and even the series at one game apiece.

Samson starts out strong, declaring, "Don't believe Aaron Boone, James Paxton was tipping his pitches."

After the game, many were on high alert over the possibility of tipping pitches, but the Yankees manager denied the talk saying, "We're pretty vigilant on that stuff."

Samson says something was going on, because when you see an offensive team like the Astros communicating to each other in the open, in real time, it's all about tipping pitches and stealing signs.

He noted that with Paxton only pitching 2 1/3 innings and struggling, Boone had to go to his bullpen early, with eight relievers appearing for the Yankees. This causes difficulty going forward because now he has to count on five or six pitchers every day to do exceptionally well.

Any advantage for the Astros could mean the end of the Yankees World Series hopes, and Samson says Houston offense sure did seem pretty locked in during Paxton's mound appearance.