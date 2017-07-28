There is reason for cautious optimism for Kyle Schwarber to break out of his slump

The Cubs won again Thursday, beating the White Sox 6-3. In the process, Kyle Schwarber was 3 for 4 with a triple, two home runs and four RBI.

Don't look now, but Schwarber is hitting .280/.368/.680 in the 15 games since his return from a quick stint in Triple-A.

Is he "back?"

That's a tough question without context on what "back" means. So much of what Schwarber was before this season was a mythical creature. There's a reason I had him on my most overrated team this past offseason. He burst on the scene in the second half of 2015 and had a monster run in the playoffs. Then he missed almost all of 2016 before returning with a huge World Series. People overreact to stuff like that and it was something unprecedented in baseball history.

The problem is then everyone goes overboard in every direction. The fans who crazily love Schwarber are met with disdain and mockery and now we're off the rails. Again, there's a reason I called him overrated, even though I love watching him play. Call it being overprotective. The worry was a down stretch happens and then the masses overreact the other way and start calling him a bust -- or slapping him with a stigma like "Rob Deer." In the social media era, a player is crowned the greatest ever in the drop of a hat and then he's torn down equally fast. It happened with Schwarber from late October through mid-July.

The right answer is generally in the middle, so let's try and be fair here.

When the Cubs demoted Schwarber to the minors, one thing club president Theo Epstein said is that he wanted Schwarber to get back to being a hitter instead of a one-dimensional slugger. He had noticeably fallen into becoming very pull-heavy and strikeout-prone at the plate. The pull thing was especially a problem with the massive shifts employed against him.

The past two days, though, Schwarber showed signs of breaking out of the funk consistent with how he has been hitting since coming back up. He singled up the middle Wednesday -- resembling a few of his World Series hits, specifically in Game 2 -- and then went the other way with authority twice Thursday. Have a look:

He also homered to left field in Baltimore in the first game after the All-Star break and has more consistently been going the other way -- even if he's still a bit pull heavy.

If Schwarber continues to use the whole field instead of just the right side, more balls are going to find holes. It's common sense, but the numbers back it up, too. Before Schwarber's demotion to the minors, he hit .193 on balls in play. That's painfully low, given that he should probably be around .290 or so (the BABIP was .293 his rookie year). Sure enough, since his return to the majors, Schwarber is hitting .300 on balls in play. I expect that trend to continue and for his .191 average (it was .171 when he was sent down) to continue to normalize and probably end up in the .230 range.

Look, he's always going to pull the ball and strikeout. That's fine. He just had fallen too much into pull-the-ball-into-the-shift-or-strikeout mode before his demotion. It appears he's "back" on track in not being in that mode and instead using all fields with authority.

No, Kyle Schwarber isn't "Babe-like" and he was never, ever going to be even close to that. What he can be is a quality middle-of-the-order hitter for a championship-caliber club for a long time (think a .265ish average with a good OBP and 35-40 homers in a normal, prime season starting in 2018). It appears that is happening, as the Cubs have gone 11-2 since the break and Schwarber is banging the ball all around the park.

Yes, Kyle Schwarber could well be back. Just realize exactly what that means. He can be a great hitter, not a transcendent, mythical figure -- and that's quite alright.