There's a baby boom in Chicago, nine months after Cubs World Series win

Eight months and 25 days ago, the Chicago Cubs clinched their first World Series championship with an extra innings win in Game 7 over the Cleveland Indians. The Cubbies were down three games to one in the series, remember.

Now, perhaps coincidentally or perhaps not, there has been a baby boom in Chicago, reports Marwa Eltagouri of the Chicago Tribune. There are lots of babies being born in the city roughly nine months out from the World Series. From Eltagouri:

At Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, doctors say they've noticed the number of deliveries going up and expect the trend to continue through August. Between July 10 and 18, the stretch with the highest surge, the hospital had almost double the amount of deliveries each day compared with its normal average, said Dr. Melissa Dennis, vice chairwoman of obstetrics and gynecology. While she can't scientifically link the birth increase to the World Series, she said those babies' due dates could have easily fallen on July 26 -- exactly 38 weeks after Game 7. An average pregnancy is 38 to 40 weeks depending on how it is measured. "Whether it's the natural ebb and flow of labor and delivery or the Cubs celebration?" Dennis asked. "We can leave that up to the imagination."

Other major sports victories have sparked a baby boom in recent years, including the Red Sox winning the World Series in 2004. There was an increase in births in Boston in the summer of 2005. Other events, such as blizzards and heavy rainstorms, also tend to lead to baby booms. People are stuck inside with nothing else to do so ... you know.

Is the sudden Chicago baby boom a result of the 2016 World Series? It's impossible to say for certain. Surely the Cubs winning a championship has resulted in at least a few precious little lives joining the world.