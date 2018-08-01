There's a 'Sandlot' prequel in the works, and fans of the original aren't too pumped about it
Twenty-five years after the classic came out, there's talk of another one from the original director
By the end of MLB's trade deadline day, the biggest baseball news might not have had anything to do with real baseball.
That's because reports surfaced late Tuesday night that a prequel to "The Sandlot" is in development. According to Deadline, 20th Century Fox is planning the production, and while the idea is in the "early" stages, it apparently already has original director David Mickey Evans attached as a writer. Which means it could really happen.
Evans and the lovable cast of his 1993 cult classic have been in the news a lot this year, celebrating the 25th anniversary of their onscreen adventures alongside MLB. But fans of "The Sandlot" -- and there are many -- don't seem to be taking to the idea of a prequel, at least on Twitter.
There aren't a ton of details on the new project, although Deadline suggested the prequel "involves the legend of the beast from the first iteration." But until we get more, it's hard not to side with the fans on this one. Prequels typically center on characters old enough to be prequeled, and it's not like we need 2018's version of the direct-to-DVD "The Sandlot 2."
Get the original cast involved somehow, though, and we'll all probably be lining up to check it out anyway.
