There's going to be a Cubs World Series movie and Bill Murray might play Joe Maddon

The Cubs of course won the World Series in 2016, and that occasioned their first championship since way back yonder in 1908. Given the magnitude of that moment, the white-knuckled nature of the deciding game of the World Series, and the Cubs' broad national reach, it's not surprising that a movie would be made about all of this. That's precisely what's going to happen.

Deadline has all the details, and here's a key takeaway ...

Shane Abbess, an Australian director who is a major baseball fan, has been signed to direct Teammate, the movie about the Chicago Cubs winning its first World Series since 1908. Die-hard Cubbie fan Bill Murray has been in talks to join the team as manager Joe Maddon but it's not clear yet whether that will happen.

Bill Murray! Murray is of course a native of suburban Chicago and a lifelong Cubs fan. He was also on the scene quite often during the Cubs' run to the belt and the title last October. As general rule Murray's presence in a thing improves said thing, so this would be an inspired bit of casting. Crop his hair, throw some dark-rimmed glasses on him = profit.

Feel free to make use of the comments section to cast the rest of the movie. Willem Dafoe should play John Lackey.