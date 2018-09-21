There's good and bad to take away from the White Sox in a clear rebuilding season

The Chicago White Sox are 61-92 and will miss the playoffs for the 10th consecutive season. They haven't had a winning record since going 85-77 in 2012. This season, the losses weren't entirely unexpected, though many thought they would start showing more signs of a turnaround, such as how the Phillies have.

Regardless, there are still some successes in this rebuilding year. Let's run through some of the things that went right and wrong for the White Sox in 2018.

The Good

We'll start with right-handed pitcher Reynaldo Lopez, since he was brilliant in the White Sox's blowout win over the Cubs on Friday. Formerly a top-30 prospect, Lopez appears to be in the process of making a big leap. His season-long ERA of 3.94 and WHIP of 1.26 are acceptable, but it's his recent work that is so encouraging. In his last six starts, Lopez has a 1.13 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 43 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings. With his upside, now having 45 games started at the big-league level and heading into his age-25 season in this kind of a groove, there's good reason for optimism.

Eloy Jimenez is one of the very top prospects in baseball (probably second behind Vladimir Guerrero Jr.) and just hit .337/.384/.577 with 28 doubles, three triples and 22 homers in 108 games between Double-A (53) and Triple-A (55). We didn't get to see him because teams manipulate service time, but he was a major success this season.

How about Daniel Palka? He was selected off waivers from the Twins last November and has hit 27 home runs in 388 at-bats in his rookie year. It's not likely a fluke, as he always has shown big power in the minors. The White Sox have found themselves a very cheap gem that could be a big part of the offense during their turnaround.

The Mixed Bag

Shortstop Tim Anderson is supposed to be a building block, which is why the White Sox signed him to what should be a very team-friendly deal on which they can keep him through 2024 if they want. He's now over 1,600 plate appearances and heading toward his age-26 season. He should be fully acclimated to the majors. And yet, he's hitting .241 with a .282 on-base percentage. That's sub-optimal in a leadoff man. He is a good defender, has hit for power and steals bases, but if he's going to hit leadoff, he's got to learn how to get on base.

Yoan Moncada was once in the discussion for being the top prospect in baseball. He was the main piece coming back in the Chris Sale trade. He's now played in over 200 big-league games and has been a below-average hitter. This year, he's hitting .235/.312/.400. Now, he's still only 23 years old and he's shown lots of flashes of his immense upside, such as hitting .356/.453/.644 from July 2 to the All-Star break. He could stand to get his strikeouts (an MLB-worst 207) under control, but if he starts to hit for average, the power and speed make him into a star.

Former first-rounder Carlos Rodon was supposed to be a frontline pitcher by now. The 3.22 ERA looks good and the 1.13 WHIP is pretty good, too. Rodon has only struck out 85 in 117 1/3 innings. His peripherals (.213 BABIP, 4.84 FIP, etc.) say a big regression is coming unless he starts missing a lot more bats. The run prevention is definitely good, though.

Omar Narvaez has proven he's an above-average hitting catcher. He's at .277/.367/.442 (124 OPS+) in 299 plate appearances. That's not just OK, that's great for a complementary catcher. So why is he here? Yikes behind the plate is why. He's below average at throwing out runners, scores out as a terrible framer and is at negative-22 in defensive runs saved.

The Bad

Easily at the top of the list is Michael Kopech needing Tommy John surgery. The 22-year-old fireballer struck out 170 in 126 1/3 innings in Triple-A before being promoted to the bigs with great fanfare. Through his first three starts, he was pitching to a 0.82 ERA, but then he was shelled when he was obviously hurt and now won't even be pitching next season. That's a big blow in the rebuild, though one that the White Sox can't really have helped.

Former first-rounder Lucas Giolito was also tabbed as a future frontline starter. He still has time to further develop, as he's only 23 years old, but this season was pretty bad. Giolito has made 30 starts, pitching to a 5.77 ERA and 1.43 WHIP. He leads the majors with 106 earned runs allowed, leads the AL with 83 walks and has also hit 15 batters. He's even uncorked nine wild pitches.

I'm gonna go with Avisail Garcia here, too. In 2017, he had what looked like the classic breakout season. Before that, he was a career .258/.310/.385 (92 OPS+) hitter. In the breakout, he hit .330/.380/.506 (138 OPS+). This season? He's back to .234/.276/.441 (95 OPS+). He'll be 28 next season, so it's not like Garcia is overly young. There has to be concern that last year was less breakout and more anomaly.