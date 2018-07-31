These parents absolutely mortified their son at a Padres game by dancing on the video board

Every teenager that's gone to a baseball game just wants to shrink away and not be on the video board, especially if they're with their parents. So, pro tip, don't go to games in late July. The stands are a bit emptier, and in the case of this teenager at a Padres game on Monday night, your dad is a lot redder. When the stadium camera panned over to dad, and Flo Rida was playing, well, you know what happened next.

The teenager was clearly immediately mortified, but at least didn't go stonefaced. If you're at a baseball game with someone and their arms start moving the way the mom's were when the camera hit her, all you can do is embrace what happens next. The dad, meanwhile, went straight to the Mr. Miyagi dance, waxing on and off for as long as he was on-screen -- with occasional points at the kid and intermittent claps.

Finally, the kid buried his face in his hands. Remember this about your parents: They have no shame. They will eventually break you down if they set out to embarrass you. Sometimes they will without meaning to embarrass you. They just seem to be really enjoying themselves here.

Even though I'm not 100 percent sure of what their relation to the teen was, they can really only be his parents. No one else can fill a kid with that much anguish by dancing on-screen.