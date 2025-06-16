The Boston Red Sox and San Francisco Giants pulled off the surprise trade of the year on Sunday, agreeing to a five-player swap that sent three-time All-Star Rafael Devers out west. While the transaction seemed to materialize out of thin air, it turns out that other teams had been inquiring about Devers for weeks -- or, seemingly, since he refused to take up first base following Triston Casas' season-ending injury on May 2.

Indeed, you can count the Atlanta Braves, San Diego Padres, and Toronto Blue Jays among the clubs who called the Red Sox to check on Devers' availability, according to MassLive. It's unclear how far any of those talks progressed, or if there were any names exchanged as part of a potential framework for a trade. What is clear is that the Giants were more motivated to land Devers.

Devers, 28, joins his next club having hit .272/.401/.504 (152 OPS+) with 15 home runs in his first 73 games this season. His OPS+ would represent a new career best if he sustains it the rest of the way. Additionally, his contributions have been worth an estimated 2.3 Wins Above Replacement, according to the calculations housed at Baseball Reference -- that despite him not logging a single inning on defense. Devers, of course, had a falling out with the Red Sox over that matter.

When the Red Sox signed Alex Bregman in February to serve as their third baseman, they did so without first clearing it with Devers. Predictably, Devers didn't take well to that development, initially pushing back against relocating to DH. Devers would later acquiesce, but the damage was done. He later refused to take up first base for the betterment of the team, casting the dice that led to Sunday's blockbuster.

It's to be seen where Devers plays for the Giants -- they're currently without third baseman Matt Chapman and they've been using Dominic Smith at first base and Wilmer Flores at DH. Wherever it ends up being, one has to assume the real draw is his potent left-handed bat as the Giants attempt to run down the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West.