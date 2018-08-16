This could be the year Red Sox ace Chris Sale wins the AL Cy Young Award

With just about six weeks left in the 2018 season, some of the races for individual awards are starting to take shape. Let's take a look at how the American League Cy Young race stands. For more on the National League race, click here.

The frontrunner

View Profile Chris Sale BOS • SP • 41 ERA 1.97 WHIP .85 IP 146.0 BB 33 K 219

Chris Sale, the spindly lefty, has been in Cy Young consideration for each of the last six seasons. He finished second last year and he's also finished third and fourth once. If he misses out this year, he might truly start to bleed into "always a bridesmaid" proverbial territory.

As things currently stand, I don't think he'll miss. He's 12-4 with a 1.97 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 219 strikeouts in 146 innings. He leads the AL in ERA, strikeouts, WHIP, FIP, hit rate and strikeout rate. He's also at the top in pitcher WAR. If the vote were held right now, despite lots of other deserving candidates, I think he'd be close to unanimous at the top.

Others worth mention

View Profile Trevor Bauer CLE • SP • 47 ERA 2.22 WHIP 1.09 IP 166.0 BB 56 K 214

The first Indians pitcher to get mention is not two-time winner but instead right-hander Trevor Bauer. Unfortunately for Bauer, an injury might have ruined his shot. He has a stress fracture in his fibula and we can't be certain when he can return to work on continuing to build his resume.

Bauer is 12-6 with a 2.22 ERA (201 ERA+), 1.09 WHIP and 214 strikeouts in 166 innings. He led the AL in innings when the injury struck, but if he misses a lot of time, it's his workload that will cost him ground here.

View Profile Justin Verlander HOU • SP • 35 ERA 2.52 WHIP .91 IP 164.1 BB 28 K 217

Believe it or not, Justin Verlander has only one Cy Young (he should have two and he's finished in second twice). For now, it looks like he'll fall short again, but a late run is definitely available. Verlander's biggest selling point is his absurd 7.75 strikeout-to-walk ratio, tops in the majors. The raw numbers are even more jarring. In 164 1/3 innings, he's struck out 217 and walked 28.

Verlander is 11-8 with a 2.52 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and has a shutout.

View Profile Gerrit Cole HOU • SP • 45 ERA 2.71 WHIP .98 IP 159.2 BB 50 K 219

The Astros did what the Pirates couldn't in 2016-17 and have tapped into ace mode with Gerrit Cole. He had never previously struck out more than a batter per inning and this season he's at 12.3 K/9. He already has a career high in strikeouts.

Cole is currently 11-5 with a 2.71 ERA (146 ERA+), 0.98 WHIP and 219 strikeouts in 159 2/3 innings.

View Profile Corey Kluber CLE • SP • 28 ERA 2.68 WHIP .92 IP 168.0 BB 22 K 160

No AL Cy Young discussion is complete without the inclusion of two-time winner Corey Kluber. He's having another Klubot-esque year, too. He's 15-6 with a 2.68 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 160 strikeouts in 168 innings. The two complete games and one shutout are nice, especially in this era. He's got some work to do in order to win a third, but there's time and he absolutely has the stuff (and weak competition on the AL Central).

View Profile Blake Snell TB • SP • 4 ERA 2.18 WHIP 1.03 IP 128.0 BB 49 K 143

The 25-year-old Blake Snell is making the leap to stardom this season. After initially being snubbed -- and becoming an Internet darling in the process -- Snell made his first All-Star team this season. He's now 13-5 with a 2.18 ERA (183 ERA+), 1.03 WHIP and 143 strikeouts in 128 innings. His workload could hold him back here, though.

View Profile Charlie Morton HOU • SP • 50 ERA 2.88 WHIP 1.15 IP 137.1 BB 54 K 171

Who would've ever thought we'd be talking about Morton here in his age-34 season, right? He's honed his craft over the past several seasons and is now an All-Star starting pitcher.

Morton is 12-3 with a 2.88 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 171 strikeouts in 137 1/3 innings. He'd have an awfully tough time beating out his two teammates above without an exceptional close to the season, but he's had a ridiculous stretch before. He had a 1.94 ERA with 70 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings through his first nine starts.

The closers

View Profile Edwin Diaz SEA • RP • 39 ERA 1.95 WHIP .78 IP 60.0 BB 15 K 103

Edwin Diaz might have better traction as an MVP candidate, given the circumstances of his value to the Mariners. He'd have to got a lot more chances, but breaking the save record (62) is possible and that might get him a little extra run, though today's voters are a lot more new-school than, say, 20 years ago. Still, Diaz is 47 for 50 in save chances with a 1.95 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 103 strikeouts against 15 walks in 60 innings. He's been ridiculous.

View Profile Blake Treinen OAK • RP • 39 ERA .89 WHIP .98 IP 61.0 BB 19 K 83

How about Blake Treinen, right? He was traded from a contender last season and now he's one of the best relievers in baseball. Playing for a team that has become an utter juggernaut, Treinen has 32 saves in 36 chances. He also has a 0.89 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 83 strikeouts in 61 innings. He has seven saves of at least four outs and several other multi-inning outings.

I mentioned Diaz probably has a better case for "value" and here I'll submit Treinen probably has the case to be ranked higher in Cy Young balloting. It's close on both counts, though.

Can he fix himself?

View Profile Luis Severino NYY • SP • 40 ERA 3.27 WHIP 1.13 IP 154.1 BB 37 K 173

Yankees ace Luis Severino was probably the frontrunner for this award through July 1, when he was 13-2 with a 1.98 ERA. Since then, Severino has fallen apart (7.50 ERA in his last seven starts).

Still, Severino is tied for the AL lead in wins and is 15-6 with a 3.27 ERA. He's still in the top 10 in WAR among AL pitchers and if he gets back to pitching like he was through the first three months of the season, it's possible for a late run. Right now, though, he's off the table.