This WInter: Slow & Steady Wins The Race?

If you’re a baseball fan, you want tradez now and free agent signings sooner. If you’re a millennial, your attention span doesn’t allow you to think about February because you already lost interest in this sentence when it became longer than a tweet.

The fact is, though, as the off-season progresses — and by “progresses” I mean Giancarlo Stanton is still a Marlin, Shohei Ohtani is still a Ham Fighter (do you really need to fight ham? How scary can thin slices be?), and most of the desirable free agents are, well, still desirable free agents — what is becoming clearer to me is that patience might be a virtue for a team like the A’s.

Oakland struck quickly where it needed to, fortifying the bullpen with a relatively small but important deal that brought Emilio Pagan to the A’s, then signing the perennially underrated Yusmeiro Petit. As for other moves that might improve the team, the A’s are still on the hunt for a RH batting outfielder and perhaps a starting pitcher, maybe a catcher.

Like a fine wine, most good options for the A’s could get sweeter over time. Stanton’s destination will start a domino of moves, and if he lands with St. Louis then both Stephen Piscotty and Randal Grichuk become very attainable. However, my “Montas, Casilla, and change for Piscotty” suggestion is not one the Cardinals are going to consider now because their outfield situation is not yet clarified. Patience, grasshopper...

Another popular name round these here parts is free agent CFer Lorenzo Cain, whose age (32) and current contract demands (4-5 years) make him an unlikely A’s target. He is, however, an intriguing fit as a player who could anchor CF now (or handle RF, shifting over to CF to spell Fowler against LHPs) and who could move to a corner later as he hits his mid-30s.

Once again, the best fit between Cain and Oakland may be time. Cain is not a good target right now because he is seeking a deal at a scope the A’s don’t want to risk. Yet according to some analysts, the market for Cain is a bit soft due to the lack of teams who are both in need of a CFer and in a position to contend. Cain is not appealing to teams who are set in the outfield, nor to teams who are at early stages of rebuilding.

If Cain’s market collapses, something that will happen if and when bidders opt instead for more affordable options such as Jarrod Dyson, John Jay, and Austin Jackson, a team like the A’s might be able to swoop in and get Cain on a deal that is either less AAV, or fewer years, than the 4/70 and 5/90 you currently hear bandied about. Cain’s price now may be a “hard pass” for Oakland, but who knows about later?

The “wait and see, continue to monitor” approach to players is quite different from the game fans play. Fans will tend to identify a specific player they see as a great fit and then hone in on getting them. A “wait and see” approach means you are not wedded to any exact player, just convinced that of the players you like, one of them will fall into place and you will gladly welcome that player aboard.

Maybe Stanton is dealt to the Cardinals and Piscotty is easily obtained. Perhaps the calendar turns to January and Cain starts looking at 3-year deals or $15M/year offers. Possibly, in the game of musical chairs a flurry of starting pitchers are signed to complete rotations and Miles Mikolas is still seeking a home.

Sometimes it’s better to catch the last domino than it is to topple the first one. After all, your roster on December 3rd is meaningless compared to the one you bring to spring training. You don’t want to go home without a date at all, but at a ball where 30 dates are amongst 40 suitors, worry not — you’ll be going home with someone handsome, even if we’re not quite yet able to tell you his name.