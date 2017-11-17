Three Jays minor leaguers suspended for PED
The Blue Jays have had 3 players suspended for using Boldenone. Shortstop Hugo Cardona, infielder Yhon Perez and catchers Leonicio Ventura, all members of our Dominican Summer League team, are suspended for 72 games each.
Boldenone is a “naturally occurring anabolic steroid”.
Hugo Cardona hit .249/.342/.285 in 57 games, all at short, except for one game as DH.
Yhon Perez hit .249/.335/.332 in 55 games. He played left and center field, and second base.
Leonicio Ventura hit .290/.370/.419 in 33 games. He was catcher for 28 games and DH for 4 games.
