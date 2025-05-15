The Boston Red Sox lost their third game in a row on Wednesday, dropping a 6-5 contest in walk-off fashion to the Detroit Tigers. The Red Sox are now 22-23 and on the wrong side of the .500 line for the first time since April 15. Boston enters Thursday in third place in the American League East, a half game behind the Toronto Blue Jays and four back of the New York Yankees.

If you haven't been keeping tabs on the Red Sox, then know that May has been a tough month.

In addition to a 5-8 record, the Red Sox have lost several key contributors to the shelf: both parts of their first-base platoon, Triston Casas and Romy Gonzalez, are now hurt. (Casas is slated to miss the season after rupturing a patellar tendon.) Meanwhile, All-Star right-hander Tanner Houck, author of two of the worst starts in modern franchise history, landed on the IL on Wednesday with a strained forearm flexor -- a concerning development for a team that was already down Walker Buehler, Kutter Crawford, and Richard Fitts, among others.

The Red Sox have Thursday off for travel purposes before they resume play at home on Friday with a series against the Atlanta Braves. That gives us time to ask three pressing questions concerning the slumping Sox.

1. Who fills out the rotation?

Again, the Red Sox have a starting rotation on the shelf, leaving them with just Garrett Grochet, Lucas Giolito, Brayan Bello, and Hunter Dobbins. Beyond that? It's not clear who Boston will turn to in Houck's absence. What is clear is that the Red Sox won't benefit from a generous schedule: they won't have another day off after Thursday until the end of the month (May 29).

The most obvious internal options are left-handers Sean Newcomb and Cooper Criswell. Newcomb, for his part, has already started five times for the Red Sox this season and would be available on full rest come Sunday after throwing 98 pitches on Monday. Criswell has pitched only in relief in the big leagues this season, but has started four times in Triple-A.

Another top internal candidate, Josh Winckowski, was placed on the minor-league IL recently. It's theoretically possible they would favor him to a lefty depending on the matchup, but that's not an option for the time being.

2. When will Anthony debut?

You knew this had to be coming. Roman Anthony, CBS Sports' No. 1 prospect entering the season, feels like he's been on the cusp of debuting all season. In 37 Triple-A games to date, he's batted .306/.428/.478 with five home runs, three stolen bases, and nearly as many walks as strikeouts. His underlying statistics are as impressive: he's posted an average exit velocity of 95.7 mph, with nearly 60% of his batted balls clearing the 95 mph mark. That'll play no matter the level.

Although the Red Sox have an obvious hole at first base (Alex Cora has been platooning career utility infielders Abraham Toro and Nick Sogard there as of late), they've resisted the urge to give Anthony a look at the cold corner. Instead, Boston has been adamant about keeping Anthony in the outfield, believing that it's the best arrangement for his long-term development. That's admirable restraint, but you have to wonder when the Red Sox will give in and press the button.

How, precisely, Anthony would fit onto the big-league roster is anyone's guess. First base would seem to be the clearest path, whether that entails him playing it or a different outfielder sliding there. The alternative would have Anthony eating into the playing time of either Jarren Duran or Ceddanne Rafaela, but that seems unlikely.

3. What about Mayer?

Anthony isn't the only top positional prospect the Red Sox have stashed in Worcester. There's also lefty-swinging shortstop Marcelo Mayer, who entered the year ranked at No. 10 in the league and who has since hit .282/.350/.500 with eight home runs and six additional extra-base hits to begin the season.

Mayer has primarily played shortstop while seeing a handful of games at second and third base to expand his optionality. As with Anthony, there's not a clear path onto the 26-player roster.

Indeed, Boston has Alex Bregman entrenched at third base, taking the hot corner out of the equation; second baseman Kristian Campbell has slumped throughout May after getting off to a strong start, but it's doubtful the Red Sox would swap rookies at this stage; then there's veteran shortstop Trevor Story, the worst performer of the three. He's under contract through the 2027 season, though, and there's no incentive for the Red Sox to cut bait anytime soon.

Besides, injuries happen -- don't these Red Sox know it? -- and there's tangible value in having a capable hand serving as depth. Heck, Mayer himself has dealt with a rash of injuries throughout his career; even now, his career high in appearances is 91, established back in 2022. It's fair to question how he'll fit onto the Red Sox this season. At this point, though, t's not just a pressing matter.