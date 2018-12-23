Three things the Reds still must do this offseason after acquiring Yasiel Puig and Alex Wood from the Dodgers

What will likely go down as the biggest trade of the offseason took place late Friday. In a seven-player trade, the Cincinnati Reds acquired outfielders Yasiel Puig and Matt Kemp, lefty Alex Wood, and catcher Kyle Farmer from the Dodgers for righty Homer Bailey and two prospects. The Dodgers made the trade for financial reasons, clearly.

The Reds added Tanner Roark in an all-Tanner trade (Roark for Tanner Rainey) with the Nationals earlier in December, so they've been quite busy this month. They're not done either. Here's what president of baseball operations Dick Williams told the Associated Press following the trade with the Dodgers:

"We still have (financial) resources to make this team better — we're not done yet," said Dick Williams, the Reds' president of baseball operations. "We did trade some good prospects here, but we acquired four major league players that address needs for us and I think we're better in the short-term."

Cincinnati went 67-95 this past season and, at the moment, FanGraphs projects them as a true talent 76-86 team in 2019. There is still work to be done to make this team a contender, especially in the highly competitive NL Central. Give the Reds credit though. It would've been easy -- very easy -- to stay the course and build for the future. After four straight 90-loss seasons, they're instead trying to get better. Not enough teams are doing that these days.

Spring training opens in a little less than two months and, between now and then, the Reds still need to make some upgrades to have a real chance at qualifying for the postseason for the first time since 2013. They have plenty of prospects to trade and, according to Williams, they have money to spend as well. Here are three things the Reds still have to do this offseason.

Add one more starter

Could the Reds make a serious run at Dallas Keuchel? USATSI

Roark and Wood are two rock solid rotation additions who will give the Reds something they didn't get often enough the last few years: competence. From 2015-18 the Reds had the second worst starter's ERA (4.97) and the lowest starter's WAR (18.3) in baseball. Their offense is sneaky good, especially with Puig (and Kemp) now on board. The pitching has dragged them down.

This is Cincinnati's rotation depth chart at the moment:

We could quibble about the exact order of the 1-4 all day. Those are the top four though, clearly. And, in a perfect world, they would be the 2-5 starters rather than the 1-4 starters. The Reds have added rotation depth and that's important. Acquiring a front of the rotation type to top it all off would be icing on the cake.

The easy move would be signing free agent Dallas Keuchel. The Reds are rumored to have interest in him. They've also been connected to Indians co-aces Corey Kluber and Trevor Bauer, though that always seemed unrealistic to me. Could they instead nab Blue Jays righty Marcus Stroman? What about Royals lefty Danny Duffy as a buy-low guy? Is adding Zack Greinke in a salary dump trade with the Diamondbacks possible?

However they do it, the Reds do have an obvious need for a top of the rotation type of starter. Someone with a chance to go out and dominate every fifth day, not just chew up innings at an average (or slightly above-average rate) like Roark and Wood. Castillo's a breakout candidate next season, for sure. Getting a top starter and Castillo breaking out would be the best-case scenario.

Figure out center field

Scott Schebler is the Reds center fielder at the moment. USATSI

The Reds are loaded with outfielders and almost all of them are natural corner outfielders. They have six outfielders on their 40-man roster at the moment:

Siri, who MLB.com ranks as the team's 15th best prospect, is the only true center fielder on the 40-man roster and he has yet to play in Triple-A. He split this past season between High Class-A and Double-A and isn't a realistic center field option for opening day 2019.

Kemp's days as a center fielder are long over and, truth be told, Winker is a designated hitter masquerading as an outfielder. The kid can really hit -- he posted a .299/.405/.431 batting line in 89 games as a rookie in 2018 before needing season-ending shoulder surgery in July -- but defense is not his strong suit. His best position is the batter's box.

Puig (67 games), Schebler (49 games), and Ervin (13 games) all have limited big league experience in center field and hey, maybe that's enough to convince the Reds they can do it on an everyday basis. This is the team that played Shin-Soo Choo in center field for a year, remember. They might be willing to live with subpar center field defense to get the offense.

If the Reds go outside the organization for a center fielder, free agent A.J. Pollock is the obvious target. If they're not willing to spend that much on a 31-year-old who hasn't played more than 115 games in a season since 2015, lower cost options like Jon Jay and Cameron Maybin are available. Underwhelming? Yes, but they are options.

Potential center field trade targets include Kevin Pillar of the Blue Jays, Juan Lagares of the Mets, and Kevin Kiermaier of the Rays. The Red Sox are already bumping up against the highest luxury tax tier and they have yet to upgrade their bullpen. Would they be willing to move Jackie Bradley Jr. to clear payroll? He'd be a great fit for the Reds.

An outside-the-box solution: Nick Senzel. Cincinnati's top prospect is a natural infielder, but their infield is full, and Senzel is believed to be athletic enough and instinctive enough to play center. He's never played the outfield though, and asking him to learn the position on the fly as a big league rookie next season might be asking a little too much of him.

Point is, the Reds have to make a decision about center field at some point. If they're willing to roll with Schebler and Puig out there, great. If they'll spend on Pollock or make a trade, that's great too. Center field is the most glaring roster question in the everyday lineup and it's a pretty important position. The sooner the Reds figure it out, the better.

Upgrade the bullpen

Raisel Iglesias is one of the game's best closers. The Reds should get him some help. USATSI

A few weeks ago the Reds quietly signed closer Raisel Iglesias to a three-year, $24.125 million extension -- the deal doesn't delay his free agency but it does lock in his 2019-21 salaries, meaning they won't explode through arbitration -- and there was some thought it was to make him a more desirable trade chip. After their recent moves, it's clear the Reds are keeping Iglesias. He's one of the best in the business. The Reds have the ninth inning locked down.

This is Cincinnati's bullpen at the moment:

Any of the depth starters could wind up in the bullpen as well. (Stephenson is out of minor league options and I'd bet on him being in the bullpen rather than placed on waivers.) Hernandez and Hughes were outstanding this past season, combining for a 2.21 ERA in 142 2/3 innings, and at times Garrett looked like he was on the verge of being a truly dominant bullpen arm, so the makings of a strong relief unit are in place.

I still believe the Reds could use one more qualify reliever in their bullpen, and hey, there's no such thing as too many good relievers. I'd rather than too many bullpen arms than not enough. The Reds don't necessarily have to spend big for an Adam Ottavino or a David Robertson. If they want to, great, that'll work. A lower cost free agent like Brad Brach or Blake Parker would make sense. Rolling the dice on a bounceback candidate like Cody Allen would be fun too.

More than anything, the Reds need to improve their run prevention this offseason. They're going to score a lot of runs next season. Keeping runs off the board will determine whether this team challenges for a postseason spot or settles for flirting with a .500 record. The Roark and Wood additions will help the run prevention. Adding another starter and bullpen help would improve things further, as would bringing in a qualify defensive center fielder. The Reds have made real improvements this winter but they're not done yet. There's still work to be done to become a legitimate postseason threat.