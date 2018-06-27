Three youngsters have made the Phillies' rotation one of their strengths

The Philadelphia Phillies have lost three consecutive games. An undesirable development within itself, but one that could get worse: the Phillies have another game to play on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, then they'll welcome in the Washington Nationals for a pivotal four-game set that could well rearrange the National League East standings. In other words, there's a lot riding on these next five games.

If the Phillies can take solace in an aspect of their current state (besides being 41-36 and in the playoff race), it's that the next three games will be started by Zach Eflin, Aaron Nola, and Nick Pivetta. By most any measure, the Phillies' starting five has been a top-10 unit: they rank 10th in ERA, third in FIP, and seventh in DRA. The aforementioned young trio is a big reason why.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Nola has been the best of the bunch. He seems certain to appear in next month's All-Star Game on the strength of his 2.58 ERA and 3.41 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Remember when there used to be concerns about if his lower arm slot would permit him to be effective against left-handed hitters? The increased reliance on his changeup would seem to have inspired what has thus far been a career-best performance against those lefties, as he's held them to a .570 OPS.

One more tidbit for those who haven't paid attention to Nola's grand season: remember how much everyone discussed his first couple starts, when he was yanked too early? He recently reeled off 12 consecutive starts where he tossed at least six innings. At this point, it's fair to consider Nola good for six quality innings -- and oftentimes more. He's a stud, in so many words.

Whereas Nola is a homegrown product (the Phillies drafted him seventh overall a few years back), both Eflin and Pivetta were nabbed in trades. The Phillies plucked Eflin from the Los Angeles Dodgers in December 2014's deal involving Jimmy Rollins, and seven months later received Pivetta as the payout from the Washington Nationals on Jonathan Papelbon. Both deals favor the Phillies, and there's the potential each becomes a bigger win with time.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Walking batters was never an issue for Eflin, but he'd struck out just 4.7 per nine innings over his first 22 big-league appearances. This season has seen him improve in that regard, fanning more than a batter per inning. As with Nola, Eflin has taken to using his changeup more, and it's been more effective, too -- generating whiffs on 17 percent of the swings taken it against it, whereas it had previously topped out below five percent. The key there? Perhaps improved velocity, which has seen Eflin go from the 93 mph range to sitting around 95.

Then there's Pivetta, who has gained an extra mile per hour on his fastball as well, pushing him to 95.6 mph. He too has altered his pitch usage -- just not the same way the other two have. Rather than more changes, he's embraced his curveball. Opposing lumber has not been as fond of the pitch, with batters hitting just .208 against it. Pivetta's ERA isn't as pretty as Nola or Eflin's, yet he's tied for the rotation lead in strikeouts per nine (10.8) with Vincent Velasquez. The difference? Pivetta walks nearly one batter per nine fewer, and has yielded fewer home runs.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Much will be made about the Phillies' signings of Jake Arrieta and Carlos Santana when they make the postseason. But if the Phils find a way to claim a spot in this October's tournament, the development of their young starters will deserve much of the credit.