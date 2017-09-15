Thursday MLB scores, highlights, updates, news: Indians going for 22 straight

Thursday brings an MLB schedule that isn't full but still has plenty of worthwhile action. There's this winning streak, you see, but much more. Several close races have meaningful action and we'll see 11 games in all. Let's round it up.

Thursday's games

Chicago White Sox 17, Detroit Tigers 6

Boston Red Sox 6, Oakland Athletics 2

St. Louis Cardinals 5, Cincinnati Reds 2

Arizona Diamondbacks 7, Colorado Rockies 0

Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies

Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals

Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees

Kansas City Royals at Cleveland Indians

New York Mets at Chicago Cubs

Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers

Toronto Blue Jays at Minnesota Twins

Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels, 10:07 ET



Indians looking for 22

No question, the biggest story running in baseball is the Indians' 21-game winning streak, the longest in the history of the American League. They'll look to extend it to 22 on Thursday evening against the wild-card contending Royals.

K.C. really needs to win some games here, entering the series 72-73 and four back of the Twins for the second AL wild-card spot. Making matters worse, the Mariners and Angels are between the Royals and Twins, so it's getting rather late for the Royals.

The Indians, meanwhile, have the division well in hand and even lead the Astros by 2 1/2 games for the top AL seed. From the Cleveland fan perspective, this is all about the streak.

The pitching matchup is Jake Junis (7-2, 4.34) for the Royals against Josh Tomlin (9-9, 5.13) for the streaking Tribe.

Martinez goes deep again

What an unbelievable pickup J.D. Martinez has been for the D-Backs. Thursday afternoon Martinez swatted his 23rd home run in 49 games -- 23 homers in 49 games! -- since being traded to Arizona. Here's the video:

Overall, that was home run No. 39 on the season for Martinez. He's hitting .291/.363/.736 with the D-Backs and .298/.376/.681 overall in 2017. He'd probably be closing in on 50 homers had he not missed the first six weeks of the season with a foot injury.

Pretty soon we're going to have to start talking about Martinez as one of the best trade deadline rentals in baseball history. He's been that good with the D-Backs.

Yankees bludgeon Orioles again

Thursday night, veteran left-hander Wade Miley made the shortest start of his seven-year big league career. He allowed six runs on six hits against the Yankees, and recorded just one out. Miley threw 19 pitches.

Todd Frazier drove in New York's fourth, fifth, and sixth runs of the game with a long three-run home run to center field. Here's the video:

Beating up on the O's pitching staff is nothing new for the Yankees this season. The Yankees have scored more runs against the O's this year than any team has scored against any other team. Here's the top five going into Thursday's game:

Yankees: 120 runs in 15 games against the Orioles Cubs: 114 runs in 16 games against the Reds Twins: 113 runs in 19 games against the Royals Indians: 110 runs in 19 games against the Tigers Astros: 107 runs in 19 games against the Athletics

Thursday's game is the first game in a four-game series between the Yankees and Orioles, so the Bronx Bombers aren't done piling up runs against the Orioles. They have all weekend to do it.

Phamtastic season continues

Cardinals outfielder Tommy Pham didn't end up appearing in a big-league game until May 5, but he's been the most valuable player on a team now competing for a playoff berth.

In Thursday's win over the Reds, Pham again did it all. He was 2 for 3 with a walk, double, home run, two RBI, two runs and two stolen bases. He's now hitting .307/.410/.521 on the season and will get some down-ballot MVP love.

The home run was Pham's 20th of the year and his two steals moved him to 21 on the season. Here's video of said home run.

As such, Pham becomes the sixth Cardinals player in history to have a 20-20 season. The last one to achieve the feat was Reggie Sanders (2004). Others to have done so in a Cards uniform: Fernando Tatis (1999), Ray Lankford (five times), Brian Jordan (1995) and Lou Brock (1967).

Miggy ties for 35th on all-time homer list

Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera homered on Thursday. It was a solo shot, good for his 16th of the season. He's not having a very good year overall and it's a pretty bad year compared to his lofty standards. The home run was, however, the 462nd of Miggy's illustrious career. He's now tied for 35th on the all-time list. A quick glance at a section of the leaderboard:

32. Carlos Delgado , 473

33. Chipper Jones, 468

34. Dave Winfield, 465

35. Miguel Cabrera, Adam Dunn, Jose Canseco; 462

38. Adrian Beltre , 461

39. Carl Yastrzemski, 452

Perhaps we see a race to 500 between Cabrera and Beltre? We'd need a Cabrera bounce back and Beltre to stay healthy in order to have a good shot come early 2019.

Of course, Cabrera's Tigers aren't faring so well ...

Tigers lose again

The White Sox have the worst record in the AL, but the Tigers are quickly approaching (is that the right word?). The Sox blew out the Tigers on Thursday -- with 17 runs on a ridiculous 25 hits -- and now trail the them by just one game in the standings. Hell, the Tigers have a shot at the No. 1 overall draft pick at this rate.

Since winning four straight through Aug. 4, the Tigers have gone 9-29. Every other team in baseball has won at least 14 games in that span. They've also gone 2-12 in September, which is also the worst mark in baseball. The current streak is six straight losses. That is also, you guessed it, the longest current losing streak in baseball.

Huge days for Moncada, Garcia

Rookie Yoan Moncada was the big get for the White Sox in the Chris Sale trade. Through his first 12 games, he was hitting just .105/.261/.263, but he hasn't been too bad since then. Right now he's on fire, too.

Moncada brought a five-game hitting streak into Thursday, a streak during which he was hitting .348/.400/.565 with a triple and home run. He homered in his first at-bat on Thursday:

YoYo providing some early offense! pic.twitter.com/oPUQ8sNKKc — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 14, 2017

Moncada ended up going 4 for 5 with two walks and five runs scored. It was the first four-hit game of his young career and the five runs tied a club record. His full-season line is now up to .229/.353/.407 after that abysmal start. Things are really looking up as we head toward the end of 2017.

Meantime, the career year for Avisail Garcia continued. He went 5 for 5 with a home run and seven RBI. The only other White Sox player in recorded history (1913 to present) with a five-hit, seven-RBI game was Carl Reynolds, back on July 2, 1930. Garcia is hitting .333/.380/.509 with 17 homers and 77 RBI this season.

Quick hits