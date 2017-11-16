Thursday Morning Links
Links!
Gerry Fraley looks at the best free agent right fielders available this offseason.
Jurickson Profar wants to play everyday, says Scott Boras.
The Rangers probably won’t know if Shohei Otani is coming to Texas until the new year.
Fraley also looks at the Ford Fusions of the free agent pitching market.
Rangers and former scout Todd Walther are implementing a pitching research and development department.
The Rangers have received a goldshirt from the Giants to complete the Dyson trade.
Jon Daniels addressed the Profar situation at the GM meetings: “it’s a pickle.”
-
WS win wouldn't have saved Joe Girardi
Hal Steinbrenner apparently had his heart set on finding a new manager no matter what
-
Otani or Ohtani? We have a ruling
We have a final ruling and we should all follow it
-
A's, M's swap Healy, Pagan
Ryon Healy is on his way to Seattle
-
Angels reportedly after second basemen
Ian Kinsler, Zack Cozart and Neil Walker are among the candidates for the position
-
Max Scherzer wins 2017 NL Cy Young
This is the second straight Cy Young for Scherzer, and his third overall
-
Corey Kluber wins 2017 AL Cy Young award
This is the second career Cy Young for Kluber