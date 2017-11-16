Thursday Morning Links

Links!

Gerry Fraley looks at the best free agent right fielders available this offseason.

Jurickson Profar wants to play everyday, says Scott Boras.

The Rangers probably won’t know if Shohei Otani is coming to Texas until the new year.

Fraley also looks at the Ford Fusions of the free agent pitching market.

Rangers and former scout Todd Walther are implementing a pitching research and development department.

The Rangers have received a goldshirt from the Giants to complete the Dyson trade.

Jon Daniels addressed the Profar situation at the GM meetings: “it’s a pickle.”