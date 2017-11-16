Thursday Twins: I would die 4 Yu
Thursday Twins: I would die 4 Yu
Who really is Yu anyway? Plus Thad Levine’s underrated staff members, Bert Blyleven’s new hardware, Japan, and more.
Here’s some delicious mental fodder served up to you all, all in one place:
- Get to know top free agent pitcher and potential new Twin, Yu Darvish. SI has a great long-form piece on him!
- Fangraphs asked a bunch of MLB General Managers who the most underrated member of their organization was, and Thad Levine gave some props to his advanced scouting department. A couple of our AL Central rivals answered the question too, but one of them was a total cop-out.
- HOF pitcher and Twin’s broadcaster Bert Blyleven was given some hardware of his own the other night, which was totally overshadowed by Molitor winning AL Manager of the Year
- The four-letter network took a look at who the next “Super-ace” in the MLB could be. Remember that guy we chased out of the wildcard game in the first inning? Yeah, he’s on there. There are a few names that could surprise you, as well as one of our own.
- The Twins expect the now-bionic Miguel Sano to be ready for opening day. If Sano isn’t ready or able to play third, the Twins have a back-up plan, according to Mike Berardino. Yes, it is exactly who you are thinking.
- Former Twins reliever/prospect Jason Wheeler has found a new team in Asia. He’s only 27 years old! Hopefully he can build his value back up, and find some success.
- MLB Daily Dish took a look at the Twins’ off season and wondered “Where do they go from here?” Up, that’s what I say.
And, for your listening pleasure, one of my personal favorites, being covered by an underrated man who recently passed from this earth.
