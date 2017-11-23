Thursday Twins: Stuff to read while you hide from your family

Pull out your phone, we have Twins links more interesting than your drunk uncle’s political rant!

Happy Thanksgiving everybody! Enjoy whatever your tradition is, and be safe. Just your annual reminder, be kind to retail workers tomorrow! Without further ado, have some links:

Twins’ great Mudcat Grant recently shared his take on the National Anthem protests, and might be uniquely positioned to comment on the situation.

Chris Mitchell’s KATOH project system thinks one of the Twins’ MiLB free agent has some promise. Maybe they should lock that guy up? Also on the free-agent front, Fangraphs rates an old friend, and a guy the Twins have been listed as a popular landing-spot for as two of their “Free Agent Landmines” to avoid.

John Curtiss has identified how he can improve in 2018.

Also looking at 2018, SI has released their off-season power rankings. They probably have the Twins a bit lower than fans think they belong. ESPN, meanwhile, optimistically expects the Twins to be “Prime Contenders” in 2018

The four-letter guys took a look back at some of Ken Griffey Jr’s greatest catches. It’s not really Twins related, but its awesome, and I hope we’re talking about Buxton like this in roughly 25 years

As for music, there is only one song I could pick for today. I don’t care that it’s 18 minutes long, this is the best Thanksgiving song ever recorded. If you don’t agree, we’ll have a food fight or something!