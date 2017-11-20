Tigers add six prospects to major league roster

Gerber, Soto among the newest additions

The Tigers will add six prospects to their 40-man roster today, according to the Detroit News’ Lynn Henning on Twitter. The six players are outfielder Michael Gerber, pitchers Spencer Turnbull, Gerson Moreno, and Gregory Soto, infielder Sergio Alcantara, and catcher Grayson Greiner. All six players would have been eligible for the Rule 5 draft if they had been left unprotected.

The Tigers will not be adding infielder Kody Eaves, outfielder Jose Azocar, nor pitchers Adam Ravenelle and Paul Voelker. Those four will be among the players who are exposed in the Rule 5 draft, which will be held in Orlando, Florida on Dec. 14.

There are no major surprises in the announcements, although Eaves and Voelker had acquitted themselves well in the Arizona Fall League recently. We provided a breakdown of each of these eligible players in this article.

An explanation of the Rule 5 draft and who is eligible was provided here earlier this month. Essentially, players who were drafted out of college in the 2014 draft, and players who were drafted out of high school or signed as international free agents under the age of 19 in 2013 are eligible this season.

Henning also tweeted that the Tigers would be announcing more roster additions before today’s 8 p.m. ET deadline.

Still a couple of Tigers roster spots to be locked in tonight, one of which will include a player who is being signed. No word yet. — Lynn G. Henning (@Lynn_Henning) November 20, 2017

The six additions bring the Tigers roster to 37 players. They will need at least one spot open if they wish to add a player in the Rule 5 draft, and more if they are going to add any players over the offseason.