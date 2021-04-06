The legend of Akil Baddoo continues to grow. Tuesday afternoon at Comerica Park, the Detroit Tigers rookie outfielder hooked a walk-off single to right field to beat Hansel Robles and the Minnesota Twins in 10 innings (DET 4, MIN 3).

Baddoo did not start Tuesday's game. He pinch-ran for Jonathan Schoop with the score tied 3-3 in the eighth inning, and the walk-off single came in his first at-bat of the game. To the action footage:

"He told me, 'Be ready for your moment,'" Baddoo told reporters, including Matt Charboneau of the Detroit News, following the game. Baddoo was referring to manager A.J. Hinch, who (correctly) anticipated the Twins intentionally walking Robbie Grossman to set up the potential inning-ending double play.

Baddoo's brief MLB career has been very eventful. He slugged a home run on the very first pitch he saw as a big leaguer Sunday and then he mashed a grand slam Monday. On Tuesday, Baddoo picked up a walk-off single. Tough to start your career any better than that, huh?

The Tigers selected Baddoo, 22, from the Twins in the Rule 5 Draft. Tommy John surgery limited him to 29 games in 2019 and he spent last season at home. He wasn't invited to Minnesota's alternate site and had never played above High Class-A until making Detroit's Opening Day roster.

Our R.J. Anderson named Baddoo one of the most surprising players to make an Opening Day roster earlier this week, noting he featured an impressive power-speed dynamic.