The Cleveland Guardians are one game closer to completing the biggest division comeback in baseball history. Saturday afternoon the Guardians walloped Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins (CLE 6, MIN 0) while Will Vest blew a one-run, ninth-inning lead for the Detroit Tigers against the Atlanta Braves (ATL 6, DET 5). Detroit's AL Central lead, which was once 14 games, is down to 1 ½.

"Difficult to accept. Difficult to explain," Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said after Saturday's loss. "It's hard trying to put into words what is going on. I know how much we fought today. I know how well we played. Some big emotional swings. An absolute punch right to the face."

Vest was charged with two runs while recording only two outs. Nacho Alvarez Jr., who hit two home runs earlier in the game, provided the game-tying single in the ninth inning. Jurickson Profar followed with the go-ahead knock. The loss is Detroit's fifth straight and the eighth in their last ninth games. The Braves have quietly won seven straight.

The Guardians, meanwhile, slugged four home runs in Ryan's five innings and won their ninth straight game. It's their 14th win in their last 15 games. Detroit's AL Central lead was 10 games as recently as Sept. 6. It is now down to 1 ½ games, the smallest it has been since May 7. Cleveland will play Game 2 of their doubleheader Saturday night. They could cut into that deficit even further.

Cleveland was as far back as 15 ½ games on July 8. Here are the largest division comebacks in baseball history:

Although the Yankees erased a 14-game deficit in 1978, the Red Sox never led the division by more than 10 games over the second place team that year. On July 8, the Tigers had a 14-game lead over the Twins and Kansas City Royals, who were tied for second in the AL Central.

It must be noted that the Guardians and Tigers will play a three-game series at Progressive Field in Cleveland beginning next Tuesday. Cleveland is currently one game behind the third wild-card spot. It is not a guarantee the AL Central runner-up will make the postseason. That series next week could very well be a win or miss the postseason scenario.

Saturday's loss dropped the Tigers to 85-70. The Guardians, who subtracted Shane Bieber at the trade deadline, are 83-71. Thanks to that series next week, the Guardians control their own destiny. If they win their final eight games, they will win the AL Central.