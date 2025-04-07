The Detroit Tigers intended to fire former assistant general manager Sam Menzin for "improper workplace conduct" before he abruptly resigned from his post last Thursday, according to The Athletic. The Tigers had just completed an investigation into allegations that Menzin had sent unsolicited lewd photographs to various women in the baseball industry dating back more than a handful of years.

"Upon being made aware of the allegations as to Sam Menzin's conduct, the club promptly completed an investigation," the Tigers said in a statement to The Athletic. "Before the club could terminate Mr. Menzin, he resigned. This type of behavior is contrary to our standards and has absolutely no place within our organization. We have a positive and safe culture for our colleagues and will continue to emphasize respect, inclusion, and professionalism."

Menzin was accused of using Snapchat to send photographs to three women on "several occasions." Two of those women worked for the Tigers organization, with whom he was employed for 13 years.

Menzin was named the Tigers assistant general manager in August 2021. He had previously served in a variety of capacities after originally joining the organization in an intern role.

It's unclear if Major League Baseball will conduct its own investigation into Menzin's behavior, or if the league office will render its own punishment. There is, however, precedent for MLB taking action in these cases. To wit, former New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway was placed on the ineligible list ahead of the 2022 season after a league investigation into allegations he had sent inappropriate photographs to multiple women who worked in sports media. Additionally, MLB also barred former Mets general manager Jared Porter when he was found to have sent 62 consecutive, unanswered texts to a woman reporter, including an explicit photograph.