Detroit Tigers television analyst Craig Monroe is being investigated by the Charlotte County (Fla.) Sheriff's Office after a woman alleged on social media last month that he had sexually abused her dating back to when he was a minor-league player and she was a 12-year-old child, according to Tony Paul of the Detroit News.

The woman, now 35, alleged that the abuse began when Monroe moved in with her family during his days in the minor leagues -- it used to be commonplace for players, especially in the lower levels of the minors, to have "host families." She subsequently deleted her post before more recently republishing the accusations. (The woman has also since spoken with WJBK-TV, or Detroit's FOX 2, though readers should be warned that she shared some disturbing details about the alleged abuse.)

Monroe, who was on a freelance contract that pays him on a per-game basis, has not appeared on a Tigers broadcast since June 9. According to the Detroit News, Monroe was preparing to call a game on June 11 when Bally Sports Detroit sent him home immediately after learning about the accusations.

"Bally Sports Detroit and the Tigers are aware of the social-media allegations and take them seriously," the Tigers and Bally Sports Detroit said in a statement to the Detroit News. "As previously stated, Mr. Monroe has not been on the broadcast schedule, and that will continue on an indefinite basis. We will have no further comment and any questions should be directed to Mr. Monroe."

Bally Sports Detroit previously issued a statement saying that Monroe was away from the booth because he was "addressing a personal matter."

Monroe, 47, played in the majors from 2001-09 with five different organizations, including the Tigers, Texas Rangers, Pittsburgh Pirates, Chicago Cubs, and Minnesota Twins.