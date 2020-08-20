The Tigers promoted starting pitcher Casey Mize to make his major-league debut on Wednesday night against the White Sox. Mize was the No. 1 overall pick out of Auburn in 2018 and is one of the top pitching prospects in baseball, if not the top prospect. He departed after losing the lead in the fifth inning. The final line:

Casey Mize DET • SP • 12 IP 4 1/3 H 7 ER 3 BB 0 K 7 View Profile

The strikeout-to-walk rate looks excellent. He mostly cruised through four innings, but the White Sox started to knock him around in the fifth. There isn't a ton of shame in that for a guy making his debut. That's a tough and deep lineup. It's one that through four innings he had under serious control, save for an Edwin Encarnacion home run, though he's far from the first to give up one of those.

The best part about the debut was watching Mize's choice offering, the split-finger fastball. He made guys look silly on it. Here's Yoan Moncada, a great hitter:

Veteran professional hitter Jose Abreu:

The fastball, slider and curve were also impressive, but not to the extent of Mize's out pitch. The splitter was thrown 10 times. A breakdown:

Five swinging strikes

Three balls

One foul ball

One ball in play that was an out

Pretty impressive work there.

Mize's fastball sat low-to-mid 90s as it has for years. It was mostly effective. Out of the 14 he threw, two balls were put in play for outs, two balls were put in play for hits but he drew six foul balls with it. The curveball was his least successful pitch, but it had good bite for the most part, save for Encarnacion's homer. Four of his nine sliders drew called strikes and the pitch wasn't converted into a hit.

Mize might end up being a two or three starter, but there's ace upside and we saw some of it, especially with the splitter, on display in his mixed bag of a debut start. He was mostly good; the future will bring better.