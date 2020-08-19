Watch Now: Expectations For Casey Mize As He Makes MLB Debut ( 1:12 )

The Detroit Tigers will soon become the latest team to promote a top prospect to the majors. On Monday the club announced that they'll signal for right-hander Casey Mize to join their active roster. He's expected to make his big-league debut on Wednesday against the White Sox in Chicago.

Mize, the No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft, entered the season ranked as CBS Sports' No. 7 prospect thanks to a four-pitch arsenal that includes a trapdoor splitter and his polish. The one red flag with Mize has been his health. Here's what we wrote at the time:

The main concern with Mize is the universal one for pitchers: health. Unfortunately, this isn't theory ("he's a pitcher and pitchers get hurt") so much as a reality: Mize missed time this season due to shoulder inflammation, and has had other arm woes in the past, including a forearm strain that interfered with his sophomore season at Auburn. Bodies are fickle vessels prone to upheaval when tasked with crossing the waters of a big-league season, but past research suggests past injuries are the best predictor of future injuries -- meaning, in so many words, Mize might be more prone to injury than the standard pitcher. A hearty and hale Mize is likely to debut in the majors next spring. He ought to develop into a No. 2 starter in short order, and his health will dictate if he's ever known as an ace.

Mize is one of potentially three Tigers pitching prospects who could debut this season. Tarik Skubal will be called up with Mize and start Tuesday against the White Sox. Matt Manning may also get the call later this season.

It's always worth noting the service-time implications with moves like this. By holding Mize down for more than a week to start the season, the Tigers gained an extra year of control over his services. Mize could still qualify for Super Two, provided that's still a thing in a few years' time.

Some other notable prospects to be called up recently include Nate Pearson (Blue Jays) and Nick Madrigal (White Sox).