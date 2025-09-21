With just one week left in the regular season, the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians remained separated for first place in the American League Central by just one game. The Tigers lost for the sixth straight time (box score) and the Guardians let an early lead to the Twins (box score) slip away, maintaining Detroit's division lead.

This marks six straight losses for the Tigers, while the loss for the Guardians snapped a 10-game winning streak. The Tigers came close to blowing a 6 ½-game lead in a week. It can still happen. Plus, the first-round bye and even a playoff spot are also on the line at this point as their tailspin continues.

"I don't see our guys quitting," Tigers manager AJ Hinch said after the game Sunday. "I don't see our guys down. I don't see our guys pouting. I don't see our guys conceding. And we shouldn't. I'm going to remind everybody that we're a first-place team. And right now it's hard for everybody to look at us that way because of the last week, but the last week went the way it did and we're going to wake up tomorrow in first place with our destiny controlled by us against a team that's been as hot as you can get in baseball."

The division rival Tigers and Guardians are now set up for a huge three-game series this coming week, opening Tuesday in Cleveland. The scheduled starting pitchers, though it is subject to change (Tigers starters listed first):

Tuesday: Tarik Skubal (13-5, 2.23 ERA) vs. Gavin Williams (11-5, 3.06)

Wednesday: Jack Flaherty (8-14, 4.60) vs. Tanner Bibee (11-11, 4.34)

Thursday: TBD vs. Parker Messick (3-0, 2.08)

The winner of this series has a leg up in winning the Central, obviously, though three games remain for each after the series. It should be noted that the first tiebreaker is head-to-head record and the Guardians so far lead the season series six games to four.

The big story going in, despite the Guardians having gone on an incredibly impressive run that would be the top story in almost any other series at this time of the year, is going to be the Tigers' collapse.

By way of reminder (avert your eyes, Tigers fans):

The Tigers had a 14-game lead through July 8. The Guardians were 15 ½ games back.

The lead was 11 ½ games through Aug. 23 with the Guardians 12 ½ back.

Through Sept. 3, the Tigers were leading by 10 games. The Guardians were 10 ½ behind.

A week later (9/10) it was still 9 ½ games, with just 16 games left to play.

Since Sept. 10, the Tigers have gone 1-9 while the Guardians have gone 10-1.

Should the Guardians complete this comeback to win the AL Central, it'll have been historic.

The 1951 Dodgers have the biggest blown lead ever, thanks to a 13-game collapse. The 1914 Braves have the biggest comeback ever, as they were once 15 down and won the pennant). There were no divisions for either of those comebacks. The 1951 Giants stormed back to tie the Dodgers and force a three-game playoff, culminating in Bobby Thomson's "Shot Heard 'Round the World" (of "the Giants win the pennant!" fame). The 1914 Braves were once 26-40 and went 68-19 the rest of the way, winning the NL by 10 ½ games.

We'll call this comeback, should it come to fruition, somewhere between those. It is unbelievable and not quite as dramatic as the Thomson homer, but it's certainly more exciting than a team cruising to the title by double digits.

As to whether or not it comes to fruition, that's why our eyeballs should be on the upcoming series in Cleveland, starting Tuesday.