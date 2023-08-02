Detroit Tigers lefty Eduardo Rodriguez, who invoked his no-trade clause on Tuesday to nix a deadline deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, offered an explanation for his decision following Wednesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

"We had a couple conversations, but the details of the (Dodgers) trade wasn't right where I wanted for me and my family. I decided to stay in Detroit," Rodriguez told reporters, including Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press. He declined to go deeper into specifics, saying it was "something that is just between them and me."

Rodriguez, 30, is nearing the completion of the second year of a five-year pact worth $77 million. His contract enables him to block trades to 10 teams, as well as opt out after this season -- he's expected to do just that this winter after a strong first four months of the year. He's accumulated a 2.95 ERA (148 ERA+) and a 4.33 strikeout-to-walk ratio in his first 15 starts this season. His contributions have been estimated to be worth 2.4 Wins Above Replacement, per Baseball Reference.

Of course, Rodriguez doesn't have to offer an explanation for his decision to the press or the general public -- just as Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander don't have to explain their decisions to accept trades elsewhere. Players have only so much control over their employers throughout their careers. The few who are able to extract a no-trade clause should be allowed to use said clause as they desire.

The Dodgers pivoted from Rodriguez in time to acquire a different left-hander from an American League Central: Kansas City Royals veteran Ryan Yarbrough. CBS Sports named Yarbrough an under-the-radar addition worth watching earlier on Wednesday.