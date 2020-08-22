The Tigers came into their Friday night contest against Cleveland having lost an improbable 20 straight games to their AL Central rival. Now let's allow the Tigers' Twitter account make the official announcement:

Indeed, the Tigers on Friday prevailed over Cleveland by a score of 10-5 (box score) at Progressive Field. Those 10 runs are the most the pitching-rich Clevelanders have allowed all season. For Detroit, Jonathan Schoop had four hits, including a home run and a double. Tigers starter Michael Fulmer struggled, allowing five runs in three innings and seeing his ERA for the season increase to 9.53. The Detroit bullpen, however, worked six scoreless. Rookie Isaac Paredes added a grand slam with his first MLB home run. Going into the fourth inning, the Tigers were down 5-0, but in that frame that battered Adam Plutko for seven runs.

The Tigers' win means that Cleveland's streak over them ends three wins shy of the all-time record. That record is held by the Orioles, who defeated the Royals in 23 straight encounters from 1969 to 1970. Coming into Friday's contest, the Tigers hadn't defeated Cleveland since April 10 of last year.

More importantly, the Tigers snapped a nine-game overall losing streak. As for Cleveland, the loss drops them to 16-10 on the season, which means they'll remain in second place behind the Twins in the AL Central standings.