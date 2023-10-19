It appears that MLB team facilities have become a target of alleged robberies in the Dominican Republic. The Detroit Tigers' complex was the latest facility to be pilfered on Wednesday, according to the Associated Press.

Local police told the AP that a total of five men entered the facility with guns, "restrained" the security guard, and stole items and cash from the players' lockers. One man was arrested, but police are still looking for the other four.

Just last week, the St. Louis Cardinals' facility in the Dominican Republic was also robbed. Players were taken out of their rooms, and the thieves held coaches hostage and at gunpoint while they stole money, cell phones, jewelry and baseball equipment.

The team was able to alert police as soon as it became aware of the incident. John Mozeliak, Cardinals president of baseball operations, said the team would take another look at the complex's security measures.

"This was scary on many fronts," Mozeliak said in a statement. "Our players and staff were shaken up but not harmed. No one was injured, and we will reassess our security provisions immediately."

Facilities belonging to the Miami Marlins and Cleveland Guardians were also robbed recently, but in those instances only baseball equipment was stolen.