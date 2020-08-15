Watch Now: Highlights: Red Sox vs. Yankees ( 1:46 )

The Detroit Tigers entered Saturday with a 9-8 record, putting them just a half-game behind Cleveland for the second spot in the American League Central. The expanded postseason format guarantees the first- and second-place finishers in each division will make the playoffs. If the Tigers are to make a real run at landing that playoff berth -- and it's fair to weigh that possibility with a healthy dose of skepticism -- they'll have to do it without first baseman C.J. Cron.

Manager Ron Gardenhire announced on Saturday that Cron will undergo season-ending knee surgery, according to MLB.com's Jason Beck. Cron had not played since leaving Monday's contest against the Chicago White Sox after being struck in the knee by a line drive. He had hit .190/.346/.548 (142 OPS+) with four home runs in 52 plate appearances this season.

Here's the play that ended Cron's season:

Cron is scheduled to hit free agency this winter, which means he could change teams for a fourth consecutive winter. He was traded to the Rays after the 2017 season, then claimed off waivers by the Twins after the 2018 campaign, and then signed with the Tigers in December after being non-tendered. All that movement speaks to how tough life can be for a right-handed-hitting first baseman who is more likely than not to be a league-average hitter.

The Tigers have used Jeimer Candelario at first base in each of the three games since Cron suffered his injury. Meanwhile, they've paired Willi Castro and Dawel Lugo over at the hot corner. Should the Tigers tire of that arrangement, they could bring up first baseman Frank Schwindel from their alternate-site roster.

The Tigers also have Spencer Torkelson, the No. 1 pick in June's draft, available at their alternate site, but it appears highly unlikely that he'll see major-league duty this season.