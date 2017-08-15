Tigers' Kinsler rips umpire Angel Hernandez after ejection: He 'needs to find another job'

Tigers infielder Ian Kinsler was ejected by home plate umpire Angel Hernandez in the fifth inning of Monday night's game against the Rangers, and you really have to see it to believe it. Here is Kinsler getting the hook for arguing balls and strikes ... after taking a ball:

You don't see that, well, ever. Whenever a hitter gets ejected for arguing balls and strikes, it is invariably because he thought a ball had been called a strike. Invariably until Kinsler on Monday.

Of course, it's not quite that simple. Kinsler and Hernandez had exchanged words prior to that, and it sure looks like Kinsler looked back and said something after the obvious ball.

Kinsler got his money's worth after the ejection, and on Tuesday doubled down. He ripped Hernandez while chatting with the media before the second game of the series:

Kinsler was asked if he was surprised how quickly he was ejected: "No, I'm surprised at how bad of an umpire he is." Angel Hernandez — Chris McCosky (@cmccosky) August 15, 2017

“He’s messing with baseball games, blatantly,” Kinsler said of Hernandez. “It has to do with changing the game. He’s changing the game.” — anthony fenech (@anthonyfenech) August 15, 2017

Among other things, Kinsler said Hernandez, "Needs to find another job." — anthony fenech (@anthonyfenech) August 15, 2017

"No one wants you behind the plate anymore," Kinsler said. "No one in this game wants you behind the plate anymore, none of the players." — anthony fenech (@anthonyfenech) August 15, 2017

That's going to earn Kinsler a fine and most likely a suspension. MLB doesn't take too kindly to players or managers openly ripping umpires like that. I doubt Kinsler cares. He'll sit for a game or two and pay the fine. He wanted to get his point across, and he did.