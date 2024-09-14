The red-hot Detroit Tigers came one out away from the fifth no-hitter of the 2024 MLB season against the Baltimore Orioles at Comerica Park on Friday night. Gunnar Henderson broke up the combined no-hit bid with a triple down the right field line with two outs in the top of the ninth inning. Detroit held on to win the game 1-0 (box score).

According to Statcast, Henderson's triple was the only ball the O's put in play with better than a 50/50 chance to go for a hit based on the exit velocity and launch angle. Here is the history-ruining triple:

This is the third time this season a no-hitter was lost with two outs in the ninth. New York Mets slugger J.D. Martinez hit a home run against Atlanta Braves closer Raisel Iglesias to ruin a combined no-hitter on May 11, and Texas Rangers star Corey Seager hit a two-run homer against Houston Astros lefty Framber Valdez on Aug. 6 to spoil his no-hit bid.

Detroit righty Beau Brieske started Friday's game as an opener and was followed by lefty Brant Hurter, righty Brenan Hanifee, and lefty Tyler Holton. Hurter did the heaviest lifting. He faced 18 batters spanning the second to eighth inning. The four Tigers pitchers combined to issue one walk and strike out 13, including seven by Hurter.

The Tigers has been using openers and bullpen games for several weeks now. Cy Young candidate Tarik Skubal and rookie righty Keider Montero have been Detroit's two regular starters, and Casey Mize returned from an injury earlier this week, otherwise it has been makeshift starts for over a month. Friday was Brieske's 10th start as an opener.

There have been four no-hitters in 2024. Astros righty Ronel Blanco no-hit the Blue Jays on April 1, San Diego Padres righty Dylan Cease no-hit the Washington Nationals on July 25, San Francisco Giants lefty Blake Snell no-hit the Cincinnati Reds on Aug. 2, and three Chicago Cubs (Shota Imanaga, Nate Pearson, Porter Hodge) no-hit the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sept. 4.

Kerry Carpenter provided the game's only run with a first-inning solo home run off O's righty Zach Eflin. Friday's win improved the Tigers to 21-9 in their last 30 games. This surge has moved them to within three games of the third and final wild-card spot.